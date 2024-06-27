Sunburn festival climbs to #11 on DJ Mag's 'Top 100 festivals in the 2024' worldwide list, leading as Asia's top music festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Festival, Asia’s premier electronic dance music festival, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the #11 spot on DJ Mag’s prestigious 'Top 100 Festivals in 2024' worldwide list. This accolade underscores Sunburn's growing influence and reputation on the global stage, making it the highest-ranked music festival from Asia on this year’s list.

Since its inception in 2007, Sunburn has pushed the boundaries with its world-class production, top-tier artist lineups, vibrant atmosphere and fan experiences catered to the youth. Celebrating its 18th edition this year, the festival has become synonymous with the ultimate electronic dance music experience, attracting music enthusiasts from around the globe. Held annually in the picturesque coastal state of Goa, India, the festival has grown from a modest gathering to a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees.

“We are incredibly proud to see Sunburn Festival recognised as one of the top festivals in the world and as the leading music festival in Asia”, said Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn. "Securing the #11 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 Festivals is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our fans. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable experiences at Sunburn. A big shout out and thank you to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners, and the DJ Mag team. It means a lot."

Sunburn's rise to #11 places it among global festival giants such as Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Untold Festival, Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields and Coachella. This achievement not only validates Sunburn's global appeal but also underscores its influential role in shaping the global electronic music scene.

Sunburn’s ascent in the global festival rankings highlights its dedication to excellence and innovation, reinforcing Goa’s position as a premier destination for music lovers and cultural explorers alike. As the festival continues to evolve and rise in global prominence, it remains a beacon of inspiration for other festivals in the region and beyond. Sunburn Festival is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange through the universal language of music, with its success reflecting its ability to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and create unforgettable memories that resonate long after the music has stopped.

The 2024 edition of Sunburn Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an eclectic mix of international and local artists, cutting-edge stage designs and immersive experiences that cater to a diverse audience. Attendees can expect electrifying performances, breath-taking visuals and a sense of community that defines the spirit of Sunburn.

International artists who have performed at Sunburn’s Festival and Arena shows in India have had wonderful experiences and shared positive reflections about interacting with their fans on Indian shores.

Timmy Trumpet states, “Namaste India! I love you so much. Always had this on my dream list to play at the Sunburn Festival to be here after so many years. It's just a dream come true, thank you for your support!”

Hardwell states, “India in general, I think it's probably my biggest fan base. It feels like a second home to be here. People really know my music here; they love my music!”

Korolova states, “It's amazing I like to come back to Sunburn Goa, every time it's an amazing experience, the crowd is amazing and the stage, OMG!”

Vinai states, “Sunburn Goa is the one that everyone wants to play here. Sunburn is the no. 1 music festival in India, the best event with the best stage, love you guys so much!”

Tungevaag states, “Sunburn was on my bucket list for many years, it feels great to be here!”

Kahani & Kunal Merchant states, “Big pleasure to be here, we’ve been waiting to come to India since we started this 2 years later at one of the biggest stages in Asia!”