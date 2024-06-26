Pratyush Dhiman Discusses His Musical Evolution and New EP "Unloved" produced by T-series

MUMBAI: In a revealing interview, Pratyush Dhiman delved into his musical evolution and the creation of his latest EP, "Unloved." Musical Journey Pratyush's musical journey began at five when his father gifted him a keyboard. Over the last 19 years, with the past 15 dedicated to music creation, his experiences and the cinema he’s consumed have greatly influenced his songwriting.

Working with T-Series Collaborating with T-Series on "Unloved" was smooth and fulfilling for Pratyush. "Every decision in the process of releasing the EP was made with my input. My suggestions were acknowledged and valued," he said. This respectful and professional partnership has him looking forward to future collaborations with the label.

Success of "Khwabida" His song "Khwabida," an experimental track with a unique production, has been well-received by listeners. Despite its different style, Pratyush is grateful for the positive response it has garnered.

Future Projects and Collaborations Pratyush is currently working on a smaller EP with four songs and has several collaborations lined up with various artists, rappers, and singers. Fans can expect exciting new projects soon.