Beyond Key Expands Operations to a New, Larger Office in Pune

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, has proudly announced the expansion of its operations to a new, larger office in Pune in Viman Nagar. This strategic move underscored Beyond Key's commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing collaboration, and serving its growing clientele better. The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed chief guest Sachin Mhaske, Regional Head- Western region at Nasscom, which was held at the new office in Viman Nagar, Pune.

The new office marked a significant milestone in Beyond Key's journey of growth and innovation. Mr. Ashish Sankhala, COO at Beyond Key, inaugurated the new office in the presence of the chief guest and other members, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with modern amenities and advanced technological infrastructure. It is designed to accommodate the company’s expanding team and support its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions across the globe.

The new office offers a comprehensive suite of IT services, including digital transformation and product engineering, to clients worldwide. Pune, a prime destination for tech companies and entrepreneurs, is rapidly establishing itself as a global IT hub. In response to the growing demand for digital adoption both nationally and internationally, Beyond Key has expanded its footprint by inaugurating its new and larger office.

Commenting on the same belief, Beyond Key’s CEO and Founder, Mr. Piyush Goel, stated, “The role of the new office is to accelerate the company's growth and enhance its service delivery capabilities. Our expansion to a larger office in Pune is a pivotal step in our journey. This facility will enable us to better serve our clients by leveraging advanced technology and fostering innovation. We are excited about the opportunities this new space will bring and create an environment that nurtures creativity and collaboration.”

The event began with Mr. Ashish Sankhala and Mr Sachin Mhakse, leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony and interacting with the team. The celebration continued with team-building activities, including gaming and fun activities that energized and helped strengthen the team of experts. Beyond Key organized engaging activities designed to boost team development and strength. Beyond Key’s expansion reflected its unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, client satisfaction, expert well-being, and more space for strategic planning. As the company continues to scale new heights, the new facility will be crucial in driving its mission to deliver transformative technology solutions.