Admire from a distance and respect the boundaries on social media: ii Music Drops "Fashionista," the Ultimate Anthem for Social Media Savvy Gen-Z

MUMBAI: ii Music is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, "Fashionista," a dynamic anthem capturing the essence of a Gen-Z girl's life and her relationship with social media. The song, featuring striking lyrics by JUNO (Avinash Chouhan), a captivating composition by Yash Chauhan, and the soulful voice of Ruchika Chauhan, and the track is set to become the influencer's anthem of the year.
"Fashionista" takes listeners on a journey through the glossy, curated world of Instagram, highlighting the reality behind the glamorous posts. The song's bold message is clear: admire from a distance and respect the boundaries. It's a celebration of self-confidence and a reminder to stay genuine in a world of filters and façades.
Ruchika Chauhan shared her excitement, saying, "Fashionista is not just a song; it's an anthem for every girl who knows her worth. I wanted to convey the strength and independence of women who navigate the flashy world of social media without losing their authentic selves."
Yash Chauhan, the composer, added, "This track is a vibrant mix of modern beats and meaningful lyrics. We aimed to create a tune that resonates with the energy and spirit of today's youth, while also delivering a powerful message about self-respect and authenticity."
Rohit Sobti, Founder of ii Music, expressed his pride in the team, stating, "At ii Music, we believe in producing content that reflects the realities and emotions of our audience. 'Fashionista' is a testament to our commitment to delivering music that is both relatable and inspiring. We are excited to see how this song empowers and connects with listeners."
"Fashionista" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join the conversation with #NamasteNotYourBae and embrace the new anthem of empowerment and authenticity.
https://open.spotify.com/track/3GZxethJQFZdBE1YJH02Qz?si=c855e92b7636457e
