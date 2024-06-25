RadioandMusic
Decrepit Birth Force to cancel Armstrong Metalfest- Replacement band to be announced

MUMBAI: Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest regrets to announce that Friday night, July 12th headliner Decrepit Birth must unfortunately retract from their performance due to a schedule conflict within the line-up. After numerous attempts to find a fill-in member, they are unable to perform on that date and have been forced to make that difficult decision. Armstrong MetalFest is currently working to secure a new Friday night headliner. Please follow the festival's social media for updates.

This 14th annual gathering of metalheads, Armstrong MetalFest will once again witness a pilgrimage of extreme metal music fans for two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the 2024 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all.

This year's lineup held on July 12th and 13th at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC will be headlined by Kansas City THE BROWNING who will be unleashing their unique eclectic blend of electronicore and deathcore. Also featured on this year's two-day festival, dissonant and atmospheric Vancouver tech death metallers ATRÆ BILIS, and Orlando's two-fisted two steppin' double-wide aural assault squad BODYBOX. Returning to the festival, is the Okanagan's very favourite Black Metallers XUL (Vernon, BC) and Edmonton death metallers EYE OF HORUS along with first-time performances from Vancouver twin brother duo OPAL IN SKY, San Francisco's outside-the-box prog metallers CYBORG OCTOPUS, and the tech death fury of Riverside, CA's ARKAIK among many more (full lineup listed below).

Festival weekend passes are on sale now at the following link: https://armstrongmetalfest.ca

(All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2023, until 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2022. Free camping is included.)

"It's one of the premier festivals of its kind in Canada, showcasing the biggest names in local, national, and international heavy metal music." - Vancouver Sun, festival alumni Spokane, WA's ENTERPRISE EARTH, and Los Angeles' THE ZENITH PASSAGE, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft extreme metallers VALE OF PNATH, and Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions STRIKER.

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year hundreds of metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun, they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on the Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., it gives bands opportunities to play at different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.

Partners:
WCMFA
AlumaPro Welding & Fabrication Ltd
Vox and Hops
Rancho Vignola
Creative BC
Province of BC
Shepherds Hardware
Askews Foods
ACE Containers
Asher Media Relations
Staggs Head
Sunbelt Rentals
Bravewords
Absolute Underground Mag
Broken Neck Radio
V13
Metal-Rules
Ghost Cult Magazine
This Day In Metal
Valstar Electric
Voets

