World Music Day 2024: Celebrating Global Harmonies

MUMBAI: World Music Day, also known as 'Fête de la Musique,' is celebrated annually on June 21 to promote music worldwide.

On this day, people come out to streets and public spaces like parks to play and enjoy music. The event encourages both amateur and professional musicians to perform publicly with the slogan ‘Faites de la musique,’ meaning 'Make Music.' This celebration brings together bustling cities and tranquil towns through free concerts that embody unity and artistic expression. Originating in France as 'Fête de la Musique,' World Music Day has grown into a global festival.

World Music Day 2024: History

Founded in France in 1982, World Music Day has a rich history. It was proposed by the then-French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, composer Maurice Fleuret, and a radio producer to establish a day dedicated to all music lovers. Celebrated on June 21, the summer solstice, musicians and singers gather in public spaces to honor the transformative power of music. The world embraces this day, using music as a common language to advance musical diversity and build a sense of community. The first World Music Day on June 21, 1982, saw thousands of musicians performing in parks and streets, marking the beginning of a successful tradition.

World Music Day in India

World Music Day holds special significance in India, home to the classical intricacies of Hindustani and Carnatic music as well as contemporary fusion experiments that bridge generations and genres. On this day, India's musical heartbeat is felt in every corner, igniting passions and forging connections that resonate long after the final notes fade. The celebration on the summer solstice serves as a reminder of music's universal language that transcends boundaries and unites souls.

World Music Day 2024: Significance

World Music Day 2024 elevates music as an approachable art form for people of all ages, creating an open environment that encourages listening to diverse genres and honoring artistic expression for future generations. Music is a significant part of daily life, enjoyed while traveling, working, or relaxing.

Theme for World Music Day 2024

The theme for World Music Day 2024 has yet to be announced. Last year's theme was ‘Music on the Intersections.’

Top Things to Do in India on World Music Day 2024

1. Check Billboard's Hot 100 Chart: Explore the latest music releases.

2. Visit Iconic Venues: Experience India's vibrant music scene at places like Hard Rock Café, Blue Frog, and The Piano Man Jazz Club, showcasing the country's rich musical heritage.

3. Learn a New Instrument: Take the opportunity to learn a new musical instrument, such as a guitar or piano, and let the day inspire your musical aspirations and unlock your creative potential. World Music Day 2024 promises to be a day of celebration, bringing people together through the universal language of music.

World Music Day 2024: Top 20 quotes to inspire the musician within you

"Where words fail, music speaks." – Hans Christian Andersen

"Music can change the world because it can change people." – Bono

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." – Bob Marley

"Music is the universal language of mankind." – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

"Music is the divine way to tell beautiful, poetic things to the heart." – Pablo Casals

"Without music, life would be a mistake." – Friedrich Nietzsche

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything." – Plato

"Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent." – Victor Hugo

"Music is the art which is most nigh to tears and memory." – Oscar Wilde

"The only truth is music." – Jack Kerouac

"Music is the soundtrack of your life." – Dick Clark

"Music is the strongest form of magic." – Marilyn Manson

"Where words leave off, music begins." – Heinrich Heine

"Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness." – Maya Angelou

"Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without." – Confucius

"The music is not in the notes, but in the silence between." – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

"Music is a world within itself, it is a language we all understand." – Stevie Wonder

"Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life." – Berthold Auerbach

"Life is one grand, sweet song, so start the music." – Ronald Reagan

"Music brings people together. It allows us to experience the same emotions. People everywhere are the same in heart and spirit." – Paul Simon