Sabrina Carpenter addresses speculation about SKIMS campaign amid friendship with Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Sabrina Carpenter recently addressed online speculation regarding her involvement in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, two months after modeling for the shapewear brand.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published on June 17, the 25-year-old "Espresso" singer clarified that her friend and tourmate, Taylor Swift, 34, did not have any issues with her participation in the campaign, despite Swift's complicated history with Kardashian, 43. "I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter told Rolling Stone regarding Swift. Carpenter also commented on the online discussions surrounding the photo shoot, stating, "as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."

For the April campaign, the "Please Please Please" singer posed in a nostalgic '90s-inspired bedroom, showcasing several new SKIMS items. In a press release, Carpenter expressed her admiration for the shoot's feminine theme. "I loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot]. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" she said.