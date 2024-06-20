Sabrina Carpenter addresses speculation about SKIMS campaign amid friendship with Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Sabrina Carpenter recently addressed online speculation regarding her involvement in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, two months after modeling for the shapewear brand.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone published on June 17, the 25-year-old "Espresso" singer clarified that her friend and tourmate, Taylor Swift, 34, did not have any issues with her participation in the campaign, despite Swift's complicated history with Kardashian, 43. "I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter told Rolling Stone regarding Swift. Carpenter also commented on the online discussions surrounding the photo shoot, stating, "as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."
For the April campaign, the "Please Please Please" singer posed in a nostalgic '90s-inspired bedroom, showcasing several new SKIMS items. In a press release, Carpenter expressed her admiration for the shoot's feminine theme. "I loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot]. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" she said.
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI feature to YouTube Music.read more
MUMBAI: World Music Day, celebrateread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the read more
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloread more
MUMBAI: In response to the escalating global water crisis, BIG FM, one of India's leading raread more
MUMBAI: World Music Day, also known as 'Fête de la Musique,' is celebrated annually on June 21 to promote music worldwide. read more
MUMBAI: For the longest time, south Asian singers and musicians have been ruling the charts with their music. South Asian artists and renowned...read more
MUMBAI: Dextrus is organizing a Music Day celebration on June 20th and 21st, featuring a Djembe therapy session with kids from Maan . The event aims...read more
MUMBAI: Music acts as the soothing background score to our lives, enhancing our moods, adding depth, contemplation, perspective, and peace. It...read more
With "Smart, But not Art," boAt champions the unwavering spirit of human creativity in music. It reaffirms its commitment to supporting artists on...read more