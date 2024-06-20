RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jun 2024 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

Sabrina Carpenter addresses speculation about SKIMS campaign amid friendship with Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Sabrina Carpenter recently addressed online speculation regarding her involvement in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, two months after modeling for the shapewear brand.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published on June 17, the 25-year-old "Espresso" singer clarified that her friend and tourmate, Taylor Swift, 34, did not have any issues with her participation in the campaign, despite Swift's complicated history with Kardashian, 43. "I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter told Rolling Stone regarding Swift. Carpenter also commented on the online discussions surrounding the photo shoot, stating, "as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."

For the April campaign, the "Please Please Please" singer posed in a nostalgic '90s-inspired bedroom, showcasing several new SKIMS items. In a press release, Carpenter expressed her admiration for the shoot's feminine theme. "I loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot]. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" she said.

Tags
Sabrina Carpenter Skims Taylor Swift
Related news
 | 14 Jun 2024

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour finale in December during 100th concert in Liverpool

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced during her 100th concert in Liverpool, England, that her Eras Tour will officially end in December. "This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December.

read more
 | 07 May 2024

Absences at Met Gala 2024: Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and More

UMBAI: A-Listers Miss the Green Carpet"The Met Gala 2024 was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya stealing the spotlight with their iconic looks. However, the absence of some big names left fans disappointed.

read more
 | 02 May 2024

‘Parchment Skin’, JAFA’s latest single, is cinematic and dark

MUMBAI: Many new and exciting Indian pop talents have called Molfa Music home in the past year, including singer-songwriter Ananya Jafa, whose latest single as JAFA, ‘Parchment Skin’, is the final installment of a story that began with her debut single ‘Two Thousand Eighteen’.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2024

Taylor Swift shades Kim Kardasian on The Tortured Poets Department’s ‘thanK you aIMee’

MUMBAI: For Taylor Swift, some bad blood is harder to bury.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

Indie Music & Streaming dominates 2023

MUMBAI: 2023 was a great year for the Indian Music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

Google to introduce AI-Powered "Ask for Music" feature in YouTube Music App

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI feature to YouTube Music.read more

Experience pure Audio Bliss with OnePlus this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day, celebrateread more

To Beat The Heat, Red FM Says 'Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the read more

Wynk Studio artists’ songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloread more

BIG FM concludes its highly impactful campaign 'Jal Andolan - Desh Ne Thaani Not to Waste Paani'

MUMBAI: In response to the escalating global water crisis, BIG FM, one of India's leading raread more

top# 5 articles

1
World Music Day 2024: Celebrating Global Harmonies

MUMBAI: World Music Day, also known as 'Fête de la Musique,' is celebrated annually on June 21 to promote music worldwide. read more

2
From Diljit Dosanjh to B Praak: South Asian musicians making Indian music reach global heights one song at a time

MUMBAI: For the longest time, south Asian singers and musicians have been ruling the charts with their music. South Asian artists and renowned...read more

3
World Music Day at Dextrus with the children at MAAN

MUMBAI: Dextrus is organizing a Music Day celebration on June 20th and 21st, featuring a Djembe therapy session with kids from Maan . The event aims...read more

4
World Music Day 2024: Celebrating the soundtrack of our lives

MUMBAI: Music acts as the soothing background score to our lives, enhancing our moods, adding depth, contemplation, perspective, and peace. It...read more

5
Smart but not Art - This World Music Day, boAt challenges AI with one of the most loved songwriters, boAthead Jasleen Royal

With "Smart, But not Art," boAt champions the unwavering spirit of human creativity in music. It reaffirms its commitment to supporting artists on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games