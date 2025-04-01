Lil Nas X reveals he turned down a Taylor Swift collaboration

MUMBAI: Over the years, Taylor Swift has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, never hesitating to team up with top artists. However, one potential collaboration that could have made waves never materialized.

In a recent interview with E! News, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X revealed that he and Taylor Swift were once working on a project together. Taylor had offered him the chance to collaborate on one of her songs, but ultimately, he chose to step away from the opportunity.

“We were working on something,” Lil Nas X shared. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”

While he opted out of the collaboration, Lil Nas X made it clear that his decision had nothing to do with Taylor herself. When asked about it, he was reluctant to discuss details, saying he didn’t “even want to talk about” it. However, he had nothing but admiration for the pop icon.

“I’m proud of my girl,” he continued. “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Though this particular project didn’t work out, Lil Nas X didn’t rule out the possibility of working with Swift in the future.

“When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy,” he teased.

Swift has an impressive track record when it comes to collaborations, having worked with artists like Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Post Malone, and many more. While her duet with Lil Nas X may not have come to life, she reportedly has standing offers from other artists, including SZA and legendary guitarist Carlos Santana.

Whether or not those collaborations come to fruition remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Taylor Swift’s influence continues to attract some of the biggest names in the industry.