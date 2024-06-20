RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2024 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Maddy ties the knot in intimate ceremony

MUMBAI: In a surprise move, popular rapper and TV personality Maddy recently got married in a low-key ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.

The wedding was a stark contrast to the grand performances Maddy is known for, but it perfectly captured the love and commitment he shares with his partner.

A Private Affair

Maddy, who has appeared on reality shows like "Yeh Hai Aashiqui" Season 3 and "Splitsvilla" Season 10, is known for his energetic stage presence and charming personality. However, when it came to his special day, he opted for an intimate and private celebration. The ceremony was attended by only a handful of guests, including Maddy's closest friends and family members.

A Union of Love

Maddy's decision to keep his wedding low-key reflects his desire to prioritize his relationship and start this new chapter in his life with humility and grace. The rapper, who has released popular songs like "Slow Motion," "Tera Mera Scene," and "Ayodhya Sajao," is known for his passion and dedication to his craft. It's clear that he has brought the same level of commitment and love to his marriage.

A New Chapter

As Maddy begins this new journey with his partner, fans and friends alike are sending their warm wishes and congratulations. The rapper's decision to keep his wedding private may have surprised some, but it's a testament to his desire to keep his personal life sacred. We wish Maddy and his partner a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness.

In the words of Maddy himself, "This is a new chapter in my life, and I'm grateful to have found my partner in every sense of the word. I'm excited to see what the future holds for us, and I'm thankful for the love and support of our friends and family."

 

