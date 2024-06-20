RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2024 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

From Diljit Dosanjh to B Praak: South Asian musicians making Indian music reach global heights one song at a time

MUMBAI: For the longest time, south Asian singers and musicians have been ruling the charts with their music. South Asian artists and renowned performers such as Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, B Praak, and Shankar Mahadevan among others are perfect examples that music isn't bound by language or boundaries. They and many more have taken Indian music to global levels and have managed to create a niche of their own.

Diljit Dosanjh:

Diljit has become a force to be reckoned with. He was the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Currently, he is selling out in several abroad concerts, and adding it to all, he also became the first Punjabi artiste to be on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. The singer has also collaborated with popular international artists, further establishing himself as a global artiste.

B Praak:

A little did B Praak knew that his solos will go on to rule every chart possible! With 'Qismat' and 'Mann Bharrya', he made the nation feel a heartbreak. And with 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari', he shook the Nation's soul, proving himself to be a power performer. The song even got him the highest recognition - National Award. This film and song were just the beginning for B Praak. The singer-composer went on to create one chartbuster after another, not only in Bollywood but across the country, solidifying his position as one of the leading pan-Indian artiste.

Atif Aslam:

Unlike Diljit Dosanjh and B Praak, Atif Aslam’s music is way different. It throws limelight on the emotional reach that his music has to offer. The artiste, who has hits such as 'Tere Bin', 'Aadat', ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Tere Sang Yaara’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ and others to his credit, created a niche for himself in the world of music. What sets him apart is how during his concerts he sings other artistes songs but gives them his own twist.

Arijit Singh:

Renowned for his distinctive and soulful voice, Singh’s vocal range and ability to convey deep emotions have connected him with audiences across the globe. The multi-talented personality stands out as a dynamic and influential artist whose contributions to music and film continue to shape the landscape of the music industry.

Shankar Mahadevan:

Shankar Mahadevan is not only an incredible composer with many hits to his credit, he has set charts on fire with his singing skills as well. The composer-singer, who has several chartbusters such as ‘Breathless’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Mitwa’ and others, is often seen setting trends and being his own competitor in the music industry. The artiste's concerts across the globe have immensely helped him in multiplying the reach of Indian music.

