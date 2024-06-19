Artium Academy's heartfelt tribute: Uniting humanity through music on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, renowned across India for its dedication to music education, unveils a deeply moving initiative this World Music Day with its 'Music for All' campaign. More than just a celebration, this campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the profound and unifying impact of music on humanity.

At the heart of this initiative lies a powerful film that captures the stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed by music. From an ex-army major finding solace after battle, to a doctor battling illness, each story illustrates how music has become a beacon of hope and renewal. There's a young man with autism whose world expands through melodies, a brave young girl who finds peace despite losing her sight to conflict, and even a person who, despite past hardships, discovers redemption through the art of music.

In this film, we witness an 8-year-old's infectious joy as they discover the magic of music, juxtaposed with the inspiring journey of an 83-year-old who finds renewed purpose through melodies that echo a lifetime. Music becomes more than notes; it becomes a lifeline for an individual with a neurocognitive disorder, gently guiding them back to vitality. The daily practice of music by an expectant mother underscores its nurturing power, affirming life in its purest form.

The campaign film has been launched across Artium’s social media platforms on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as twitter).

Through these diverse narratives, the campaign eloquently portrays how music transcends barriers of language, ability, and circumstance, uniting us all in a shared harmony. It's a testament to the academy's mission to foster inclusivity and dismantle societal walls through the universal language of music.

Ashish Joshi, CEO & Co-founder of Artium Academy, reflects on the campaign with passion: "Music is the thread that binds humanity together. Our 'Music for All' campaign embodies our commitment to inclusivity and unity. Through these stories, we aim to inspire a world where differences are celebrated, and music becomes the bridge that connects us all."

Vivek Raicha, President & Co-founder, adds: "This campaign is a testament to our mission of making music education accessible to all. It showcases the incredible diversity within our community and reinforces that music knows no boundaries. We hope to spread the message that music is a universal language that can heal, inspire, and unite."

With a global network of dedicated teachers and a growing community of learners, Artium Academy is not just teaching music; it's redefining how music education can transform lives. By blending innovative technology with traditional teaching methods, Artium ensures that high-quality music education reaches every corner of society.

Artium Academy invites everyone to experience the 'Music for All' video and join the movement to celebrate the transformative power of music. Together, let's embrace this initiative and spread the message that music belongs to everyone, crossing all boundaries with its universal melody.