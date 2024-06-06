Groove Cruise continues its 20-year legacy as the first multi-day cruise ship festival with themes and decor changing twice daily

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise has just announced eight interactive themes for the sold-out 2025 event, sailing from Miami to Falmouth, Jamaica from Thursday, January 23 - Monday, January 27, 2025, on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. Selling out eight months in advance, the 2025 edition will make history as the largest music cruise ever.

Groove Cruise will continue its 20-year legacy as the first multi-day cruise ship festival to change themes and decor twice daily, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees. As one of the pillars of the Groove Cruise community, each year the festival hosts two daily themes for the daytime and evening, creating an inclusive and creative atmosphere for its beloved “Captains.”

The festival will kick off on Thursday, January 23 with the annual theme of Represent, where attendees can wear something to represent their hometown or favorite sports team. First-time Groove Cruise attendees or “Virgins” are encouraged to wear white and returning "Captains" can elect to wear a specific color based on how many Groove Cruise events they’ve attended. The first evening theme will be Nauti Sleepover, which is sure to be filled with naughty pajamas and lingerie. With nonstop music programming, attendees will dance the night away dressed in sleepover-inspired outfits.

The following day, Groove Cruise will boast two vibrant themes for attendees to revel in. The festival will transform into 50 Shades of Candyland, with unlimited costume ideas from the nostalgic 1950s board game or any sweet treat. Attendees can explore the creative costumes of Queen Frostine, Princess Lolly, King Kandy, and more. In the evening, Hollywood attire and movie characters will flood the Allure of the Seas for Stars on Deck. The “lights, camera, action” theme will promote costumes such as the attendees' favorite cartoon character or movie star.

For the destination day on Saturday, January 25, attendees will disembark at the idyllic location of Falmouth with the tropical theme of Tropic Like It’s Hot. The beach day will excite Captains to wear hula costumes, fruit-forward gear, or island fashion. Back on the ship, the late-night hours will boast the playful theme OnlyFarms - to welcome cowboys, farm animals, and more. Transforming into a mystical farmland, Groove Cruise Captains will don themselves in their country best.

The fourth and final day will feature the daytime Neon Splash to brighten up the ship with classic rave gear to soak up the sun. The festival will close out the evening with the fantasy-inspired Realm of Enchantment to welcome fairies, unicorns, dragons, witches, wizards, and so much more.

In collaboration with the nonprofit organization Whet Foundation, Groove Cruise also recently completed its Hope for Haiti initiative to support local organization Second Mile Haiti with urgent aid. The organization aims to provide nutritional support and educational services to newborns and their mothers. Whet Foundation coordinated donations to be shipped to Second Mile Haiti including necessities such as medical devices, birthing supplies, newborn clothing, and more. The crucial supplies help the local organization to avert life-threatening complications and support the local Haitian community.

Groove Cruise 2025 will feature iconic global dance music stars who will make their festival debuts including headliners like audiovisual extraordinaire Eric Prydz, UK partystarter James Hype, Italian powerhouse trio MEDUZA, IN THE MOOD boss and global tastemaker Nicole Moudaber, as well as Ophelia Records founder Seven Lions as a special guest.

The festival will also feature performances from a bevy of electronic music acts including AIMMIA, ALLEYCVT, Amidy, Anabel Englund, Annicka, Anthony Attalla, Blastoyz, BUNT., Casmalia, Cheyenne Giles, Cristoph, Crystal Skies, Dada Life, Daxson, Deeper Purpose, Deepfake, DJ Ruckus, Far Out, Gem & Tauri, Gene Farris, Gudfella, Ida Engberg, It’s Murph, James Kennedy, Jeremy Olander, Joshwa, Kream, Layton Giordani, Luci, Maddix, Mark Sixma, Markus Schulz, Matt Sassari, Max Low, MitiS, Nilsix, Odd Mob, Orjan Nilsen, Pretty Pink, R3WIRE, Ranger Trucco, Roger Sanchez, Telykast, Tita Lau, Trivecta, Twinsick, Vavo, Yotto, and many more.

Settled along the shores of the Caribbean Sea, Falmouth will serve as a captivating destination for Groove Cruise Captains. The coastal town is steeped in rich heritage with historic landmarks & museums and offers an array of thrilling activities and attractions including snorkeling, jet skiing, jungle excursions, zip lining, cultural walking tours, horseback riding, ATV tours, river tubing, and more. Falmouth’s alluring beaches, Doctor’s Cave and Burwood, boast crystal clear waters and vibrant coral reefs for attendees to divulge in.

Following the success of the 20th-anniversary sailing in January 2024, the 37th sailing of Groove Cruise in 2025 will feature 96 hours of nonstop music, as well as the festival’s signature immersive programming which will include 11 stages with world-class production, globally renowned artists, daily themes with dedicated parties, Whet Oasis wellness experiences, artist-hosted activities, unique destination excursions, Whet Foundation volunteer experience, mental health panels & workshops, and so much more.

