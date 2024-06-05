Antara Mitra is back with her new song "Dil Mera"

MUMBAI: Get ready to dive into the depths of heartbreak and betrayal with "Dil Mera," the latest single from renowned singer Antara Mitra. This soul-stirring song will become an anthem for anyone who has ever loved and lost.

The song "Dil Mera" highlights Antara Mitra's amazing vocal talent, bringing raw emotion and a hauntingly beautiful melody to life. The powerful lyrics and moving composition capture the pain of a broken heart, resonating with listeners who have faced the sting of betrayal and the sorrow of lost love. The song combines traditional and contemporary elements, creating a timeless piece that speaks to the universal experience of heartbreak. With its heartfelt message and catchy melody, "Dil Mera" is sure to make a lasting impression on listeners.

Antara Mitra on "Dil Mera"

"Singing 'Dil Mera' was an incredibly emotional journey for me. The poignant lyrics and beautiful melody capture the essence of heartbreak in a very profound way. I poured my heart into it, hoping to convey the raw emotions that the song demands.

Kanika Kapoor on "Dil Mera"

"Working on 'Dil Mera' with Antara Mitra was an extraordinary experience highlighting collaboration's true power. Antara's voice brings an intense emotional depth to the song, transforming it into something extraordinary. At Bajao Records, we are dedicated to creating music that resonates with the soul and speaks to the heart of human experience.

'Dil Mera' epitomizes this mission with its intricate composition and profound lyrical content. This project showcases our commitment to producing music that entertains, deeply moves, and connects with our audience." "Dil Mera" is now available on all streaming platforms. This song will definitely touch your heart and provide comfort and understanding, whether you're going through a difficult breakup or reflecting on past relationships.

"Dil Mera" is not just a song; it's a collaboration of talents brought together by Bajao Records. Renowned singer Kanika Kapoor, known for her string of hit songs and for nurturing new talent in the industry, teams up with Antara Mitra to deliver another unforgettable track. Just as she successfully launched Gurman with the hit song "Aaja Mera Banke," she now collaborates with Antara Mitra on this memorable project.

Song Details: - Song Name: Dil Mera - Album Name: Dil Mera - Singer: Antara Mitra - Composer: Vicky Sandhu - Lyrics: Vicky Sandhu - Music Direction: Kanika Kapoor - Mix and Master: Aaron - Copyright: Bajao Records