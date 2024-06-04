Producer 'Harsh Gaur' entered into the Haryanvi Industry with an Amazing Project 'Khalnayak'

MUMBAI: Harsh Gaur , a young and dynamic producer, has made a remarkable entry into the Haryanvi music industry with his groundbreaking project "Khalnayak" this song, featuring Internet Sensations Mr. Arbaz Patel and Kanishka Sharma, has already started to create waves and is a testament to Harsh Gaur's dedication and passion for music.

From Medical School to Music Industry .Harsh's journey is nothing short of inspiring. A medical dropout, he chose to follow his true passion for music. His decision to leave a conventional career path to pursue his dreams has paid off significantly. Today, he stands as a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music scene.

Entrepreneurial Ventures and Achievement ,Harsh Gaur is not just a producer but also an entrepreneur. He owns THF Music, a music label that has been instrumental in bringing fresh and vibrant sounds to the Haryanvi music industry. Harsh also runs India's leading Talent Management Company GM Talents, who manage over 150+ macro creators & artists all over the India. His ability to handle such a large number of creators simultaneously showcases his exceptional managerial skills and dedication.

Harsh has produced

Hindi, Bhakti & Punjabi Songs too.

And his hit Punjabi Song 'Pittal Pittal' has crossed 11M+ views on YouTube and 6M+ streaming on Spotify.

And he made an amazing record to complete 300K+ subscribers on his music label 'THF Music' in just 3 music videos.

Harsh has set an amazing boundary and already Booming Successfully in the Industry. At a very young age, Harsh Gaur has achieved what many only dream of. His hard work and determination have made him a standout in the industry. He is known for his unique vision and ability to deliver high-quality projects consistently.

Harsh Gaur is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the Haryanvi music industry. His journey from a medical dropout to a successful music producer and entrepreneur is a testament to his passion, hard work, and talent. With his music label, THF Music, and his talent management company, GM Talents, Harsh is set to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.