Rockstar DSP's composition 'Pushpa Pushpa' & 'The Couple Song' from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ take internet by storm!

MUMBAI: National award-winning music composer Rockstar DSP's latest compositions 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ have taken the internet by storm. While 'Pushpa Pushpa', featuring Allu Arjun, has crossed the 100 million views mark and 2.26 million+ likes in six different languages, 'The Couple Song' has crossed garnered 53M views and 1.16M likes just within few days, proving that the tracks have become a global chartbuster. Ever since the songs released, they have become fans' favourite with millions grooving to the tunes and performing the hook-step. In fact, recently, a German influencer created a video on 'Pushpa Pushpa' song in Mumbai's local train, and the video went viral on social media.
The songs are not only a viral sensation but are also topping every list. Recently, 'Pushpa Pushpa' secured the top spot in the 50 most-played Telugu song list. With 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song', Rockstar DSP has once again proven his exceptional talent and ability to connect with a global audience. Fans of the composer are sure that the award-winning composer will grab yet another National Award for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.
On the work front, Rockstar DSP has his hands full with an exciting lineup of projects this year. Besides 'Pushpa 2,' which is set to release on August 15, his musical ventures include Suriya's 'Kanguva', Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly', Ram Charan's next untitled film, Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', Dhanush's 'Kubera', and Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.
MUMBAI: Percept won the prestigious award in the category of ‘Outstanding Experiential & Evenread more
MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment experiences platforms, announces the read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, proudly welcomed the neread more
MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeread more
MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikrread more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer and philanthropist Mika Singh today inaugurated the Cancer Healer Center, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to providing the...read more
MUMBAI: Nisovaa Music brings to you ‘O Rangreza,’ a new soul-stirring single by the ace singer Sonu Kakkar, celebrated for delivering hits like ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Harsh Gaur , a young and dynamic producer, has made a remarkable entry into the Haryanvi music industry with his groundbreaking project "...read more
MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana, the multi-talented actor and singer, has just released his latest single, 'Zaroor,' and it’s everything you'd expect! The...read more
MUMBAI: Credited for consistently delivering chart-topping hits, Musician King has finally unveiled the first song from his long-awaited latest album...read more