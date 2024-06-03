“From the beginning, we wanted to create songs that are fun and relatable to the youth," says music duo Sachin-Jigar celebrating one year of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar has created multiple popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena, and Dance Basanti. Today marks a year since the release of the much-loved ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’ The romantic comedy film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a small-town married couple, gave us one of the most unique and relatable albums ever.

Sachin-Jigar delivered a one-of-a-kind album that became the essence of the film. The film's soundtrack features a mix of energetic and soulful songs that complement the story and narrative of the movie. With popular songs like "Tere Vaaste," "Tu Hai To," and "Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega," which turned out to be one of the most popular tracks the album was not only praised by music lovers but also ranked No. 1 on the Billboard India Top 25 list 2023.

Reflecting on the album, Sachin-Jigar shared, "It still feels like it was yesterday when the song was released. This album holds a special place in our hearts, and we remember the excitement of creating each song. From the beginning, we wanted to create songs that are fun and relatable to the youth. Hearing how much people loved the album makes all the hard work worth it. We're grateful for the love and support and want our music to continue to bring happiness to everyone's lives."

Up next, the musician duo are gearing up for their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour 2024, set for the month of June. The duo is also coming up with their new album for the horror comedy 'Munjya.'