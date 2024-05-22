Badshah’s third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ sets a record

MUMBAI: Ahead of the unveiling of the multi-city Paagal World Tour, rapper, producer, and singer-songwriter Badshah continues to break records with his latest album, ‘Ek Tha Raja’ (translated as ‘once there was a king’).
This groundbreaking third studio album has achieved a phenomenal feat, surpassing a staggering 100 million streams on Spotify in just two short months. This milestone solidifies ‘Ek Tha Raja’'s position as a cultural phenomenon.
The album’s captivating soundscapes, genre-bending collaborations – featuring acclaimed artists like Shahrukh Khan, Arijit Singh, DIVINE, Karan Aujla, Nora Fatehi, and more – and powerful storytelling have enthralled listeners worldwide, further solidifying Badshah’s superstardom and global fanbase.
Badshah shares, "I'm incredibly humbled by the overwhelming response to ‘Ek Tha Raja’. Reaching 100 million streams in just two months is a testament to the hard work of the entire team and the unwavering support of my fans. This album is a culmination of creative exploration, and I'm thrilled that it's resonating with audiences across the globe."
Released via Universal Music India, ‘Ek Tha Raja’ marks a pivotal moment in Badshah's illustrious career, celebrating over a decade of pushing artistic boundaries and redefining Indian hip-hop. Upon release, the album peaked charts on Apple Music and Spotify but also found international success in markets such as Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Canada and beyond. The album has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, while fans have contributed to over 2 million reels on Instagram and YouTube Shorts, further amplifying the album's impact. ‘Ek Tha Raja’ follows the critically acclaimed EP 3:00 AM Sessions (2023) and O.N.E. Original Never Ends (2018).
As one of India's most celebrated and internationally recognized artists, Badshah boasts a massive and dedicated following. With over 25 million followers on Spotify alone, he ranks among the top 10 most-followed Indian artists globally, with a staggering 30% year-on-year growth in listenership on the platform in 2024. A true global force, Badshah's fanbase spans the world, with listeners hailing from not just India but also United States Of America, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom and beyond.
