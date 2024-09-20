Rapper MC Altaf unleashes debut album ‘Halaat’, a gripping tale of the grit and glory of Dharavi

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based rap sensation MC Altaf, a trailblazing figure in India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, today released his highly anticipated debut album ‘Halaat’.

The eight-track compilation launches under the Gully Gang banner, each track offering a distinct perspective into Altaf's ascent from struggle to stardom, with stellar guest features from heavyweights such as DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka and Malhan Wala 59.

The groundbreaking album, a culmination of years of experience and introspection, showcases MC Altaf's unique blend of gritty street beats, poignant lyrics and satirical social commentary. The album delves into the stark realities of life in the streets and offers a window into MC Altaf's complex life experiences. Through powerful wordplays and thought-provoking narratives, MC Altaf offers an authentic glimpse into the struggles and shortcomings of living life as a street hustler.

Growing up in the heart of Dharavi, the 25-year-old artist has defied the odds to become a leading voice in the Indian hip hop revolution. ‘Halaat’, which translates to "condition" or "state of being," perfectly chronicles Altaf's journey from one of Asia's largest slums to the forefront of India's mainstream hip-hop scene. The prolific rapper distills his two-decade plus journey, reflecting on his years of grappling with adversity whilst honing his artistic flair. Halaat’ is more than just an album; it's a testament to his resilience, authenticity, grit and ambition, which seamlessly reflects in every verse of this album.

The revolutionary album features a diverse track list, including introspective verses laid over gritty production, hard-hitting street bangers, smooth autotune-infused trap anthems, and a Gully rap anthem featuring none other than his mentor DIVINE and longtime collaborator Sammohit. The album opens with the intro track ‘Halaat’ that paints a vivid picture of his difficult early teen years, recounting his days of selling newspapers to fund his passion for music. Tracks like ‘Humdard’ and Hood Poetry’ delve deeper into his family struggles and challenging surroundings. A standout track on the album, ‘Chuke Dekh’ invites listeners to visualize the scars of struggle and perseverance. Accompanied by a visceral music video, the anthemic track is a powerful tribute to the hip-hop culture, offering a glimpse into the lives of underground artists who hail from the streets and yet embarked on a relentless pursuit of dreams.

Reflecting on his debut album which entailed him spending long hours in the studio and trying to rediscover his sound, MC Altaf shares, "I'm incredibly excited to finally share 'Halaat' with the world. With this album, I wanted to narrate authentic stories of the streets, not just the sanitized versions people often hear. This album is as real as it gets, and a testament to my truth. I hope it resonates with listeners and inspires them to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams. I'm grateful to DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka and Mahlan Wala 59 for their contributions, but the core message remains: never forget your roots and never stop striving.”

‘Haalat’ follows the critical acclaim of MC Altaf's EP ‘Robin Hood’ which dropped last year in collaboration with Sammohit. Earlier this year, he also teamed up with Vijay DK for the socially charged track ‘Title Kya Doon’, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most versatile voices in Indian hip-hop.

‘Halaat’ is a must-listen for music enthusiasts who appreciate authenticity and storytelling. It is poised to redefine the sound of Mumbai rap and cement MC Altaf's legacy as one of the most influential artists of recent times.

Tracklist

1. Halaat (Intro)

2. Humdard

3. Hood Poetry

4. Underrated AF

5. Suspicious ft. Malhan Wala 59

6. Chuke Dekh ft. DIVINE & Sammohit

7. Chhod Bhai ft. Loka

8. 100 Racks (Outro)