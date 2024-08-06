Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' takes Delhi by storm; third show announced

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is on an unstoppable trajectory as his ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ continues to shatter records. The tour which will now commence its global run across territories such as Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024) has reached a fever pitch in India, with the Delhi NCR leg proving to be an absolute phenomenon.

Following the unprecedented sell-out of the first two Delhi NCR shows, which collectively drew a record-breaking 50,000 in ticket sales, Team Innovation has announced an additional and a third show in the Indian capital on 19th December 2023.

With a staggering 1,00,000 tickets sold across 4 cities in less than a month, Karan Aujla’s popularity and relevance within the music and entertainment scene is undeniable. His ability to connect with audiences on a profound level, coupled with his infectious energy and chart-topping hits, has solidified his status as a true international superstar.

Karan Aujla shares, “I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true. This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music. I can't wait to share the stage with my fans and create unforgettable memories together. This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It’s where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special. Through this tour, I want to celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one. Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection."

Rishabh Talwar, Business Head, Team Innovation adds on, “The unprecedented demand for Karan Aujla's ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour is a testament to the incredible power of Punjabi music and the growing appetite for live entertainment in India. By adding a third show in Delhi, we are not only fulfilling the wishes of countless fans but also setting a new benchmark for live events in the country. This tour is poised to make history, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this cultural phenomenon and bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences."

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the tour is slated to kick off on 7th December 2024 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on 13th December 2024, Delhi NCR on 15th December 2024 and 18th December 2024 with the last stop being Mumbai on 21st December 2024. The tour also marks the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper’s debut arena showcase within India.

The ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour promises to deliver a visual and auditory spectacle, featuring a state-of-the-art stage production, a dynamic setlist showcasing Karan Aujla’s greatest hits and new music and an unparalleled level of audience engagement. From the electrifying anthems to the heartfelt ballads, each performance has been a testament to the artist’s exceptional talent and versatility. Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

Tickets for the third Delhi NCR show will go on sale on 7th August 2024 at 2pm on www.bookmyshow.com, and are expected to be in high demand. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment.