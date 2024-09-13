Gully Fest announces second edition - A victory lap of Indian Hip Hop

MUMBAI: Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.

Spearheaded by multi-platinum hip hop trailblazer DIVINE (Vivian Fernandes) and his music conglomerate Gully Gang, the aspirational festival became an overnight sensation within the hip hop community upon its debut in 2018. Today, it not only serves as a reminder to how DIVINE has painstakingly imprinted hip-hop in the cultural consciousness of India but also serves as a testament to the success of all the burgeoning artists that followed thereafter in his footsteps.

This year's edition promises to be one of the grandest homecoming celebrations spotlighting Indian hip hop’s triumph, originating from the streets to dominating mainstream popular culture. With a tagline of ‘Hip-Hop Mere Gully Mein’ (meaning hip-hop in my hood), the 2-day festival will pay homage to the evolution and rise of the genre, acknowledging its humble roots and commemorating its undeniable impact as a thriving cultural movement. This year’s theme revolves around the idea of varsity and university culture, and how these influences have shaped the style and standpoint of artists and hip-hop enthusiasts for generations.

With a focus on community and diversity, the festival will provide a platform for both established artists and emerging talent, ensuring that the genre's diverse voices are authentically represented. This edition’s billing will feature international hip-hop icon Pusha T as a headliner, alongside the festival’s founder DIVINE. Joining the iconic heavyweights will be a roster of talented Indian artists, including Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Yashraj, Gravity, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Proof, DJ Kan-i, OG Shez, and Beatraw x D-Cypher.

DIVINE comments, "It really was all a dream, to see how far we’ve come as a movement, to see so many take up the mic & a pen, to see how our music has travelled so far and wide in India & beyond. Gully Fest is a celebration of that, we want to bring down global rap icons to India, to highlight the best of Indian Hip-Hop and to platform upcoming artists.”

Besides the standout music performances, attendees can also look forward to engaging in immersive experiences. The festival venue will feature a variety of installations and experience zones, including a graffiti wall, skate ramp, interactive boombox and year book photo booth at its second edition.

While the festival kicks off in Mumbai this year, it's set to expand to various cities across India next year, ensuring the continued momentum of the movement.

General sale for the Mumbai edition go live today on PayTM Insider. Early bird tickets sold out. Ticket prices phase 1 starts from INR 1299/ for a GA festival pass and INR 3299/ for a VIP festival pass.

Books tickets here - https://insider.in/gully-fest-2024/event

Gully Fest is India’s premier hip-hop extravaganza, showcasing the original subcultures and deserving stars of the homegrown hip-hop industry. As a platform for authentic Indian hip-hop, the festival has become a cornerstone of the scene, providing a stage for both established artists and rising stars. Today, it is more than just a music festival; it's a celebration of Indian hip-hop's journey and a testament to its enduring popularity. It is a movement that celebrates the resilience, talent and legitimacy of India's street culture and music. The event aims to unite hip-hop enthusiasts from across India, fostering a sense of community and shared passion.