Ananya Birla bids farewell to music, shifts focus to Business ventures

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter Ananya Birla has decided to step away from the music scene. The entrepreneur, who launched her singing career in 2016 with a single, cited the difficulty of juggling her music career with her business ventures as the reason for her departure.

Ananya embarked on her musical journey less than a decade ago, releasing over 30 songs and dropping her own album in 2019. Her most recent musical endeavor was a track in the Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Announcing her decision on Instagram, Ananya expressed gratitude for the love she received throughout her music career. She explained, "Balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express.

Her song "Jazbaati Hai Dil" marked her first foray into playback singing for a film, composed by Lost Stories and also featuring vocals by Armaan Malik. Ananya previously lent her voice to the AR Rahman composed track "Hindustani Way" for the Indian Olympics at the 2021 Olympics. Some of her notable singles include "Cuffed", "Better", and "Teri Meri Kahani.