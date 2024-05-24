RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2024 11:16 |  By RnMTeam

Singer songwriter Raghav Meattle goes on tour with Paytm Insider for his latest album 'Intezaar Tera'

MUMBAI: Following the recent release of his sophomore album, Intezar Tera, this April, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle is set to tour India for the album launch. Paytm Insider, India’s prime destination for top-notch entertainment experiences, is bringing Meattle’s ‘Intezaar Tera India Tour’ to multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru starting this June.

Intezaar Tera marks a significant milestone in Raghav Meattle’s music career as it is his first entirely Hindi album. The album is a captivating mixtape that delves into the theme of long-distance love and offers listeners diverse soundscapes that reflect the intricacies and emotions associated with such relationships.

At the ‘Intezaar Tera India Tour,’ the City Life-hitmaker will be seen belting out some of the numbers from this new album – from soulful ballads like Yeh Sama and Tu Hai to upbeat tracks like Kyu Duur Hai and Bekarar. Not only that, but fans can also look forward to some of Meattle’s classics from his debut album, Songs In A Matchbox! Furthermore, Raghav Meattle and his band will bring many collaborators to present a brand new set for the India Tour, including several young singer-songwriters from the indie scene for opening sets! Raghav Meattle’s ability to tell stories through his magical vocals and the acoustic guitar makes him unique. His music has reached far and wide - from live venues across India to OTT screens of shows like Farzi and Rafta Rafta.

After the success of his debut album, Raghav Meattle’s second album, Intezaar Tera, showcases his growth and evolution as an artist while staying true to his unique musical style and storytelling prowess. His Intezaar Tera India tour is a chance to experience his soulful music live in your city: on 1st June 2024 at The Pianoman, Delhi; 27th June 2024 at AntiSocial, Mumbai; 28th June 2024 at The High Spirits Cafe, Pune and 30th June 2024 at Fandom by Gilly's Redefined in Bangalore. More cities to be added soon! Book your tickets now on Paytm and Paytm Insider!

