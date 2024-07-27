RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2024

Jordan Fletcher releases latest track “Fall in the Summer” available now

MUMBAI: Triple Tigers Records rising Country music star, Jordan Fletcher, has released his latest track, “Fall in the Summer,” off his forthcoming EP due out this Fall. The captivating track, written by Austin Nivarel and Joe Ragosta and produced by Austin Nivarel, is a mid-tempo love story that encapsulates the nostalgia of a summertime fling turned epic romance. Nivarel and Ragosta notably co-wrote Jelly Roll’s massive hit “Need A Favor” with Nivarel also producing the track.

“Fall in the Summer”

“It's the first song I ever recorded that I didn't write, but from the first time I heard it I knew I had to sing it. Producer Austin Nivarel really brought this song to life and fought for this song with me. Excited to get it into the world and give everyone a glimpse of what is to come.”
-Jordan Fletcher

Earlier this Spring, Jordan released his EP Cuts & Covers where he revisited some of the songs he co-wrote that went on to be released by fellow Nashville artists such as Riley Green, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley. The EP also includes a cover of "Circles" by global superstar and Country music newcomer, Post Malone. Now, Jordan is leaning into his own musical journey and developing his own sound – calling on his influences and foundation as a drummer, he is poised to carve out a path in the Country genre that is truly his own.

Fans can keep up on all things Jordan Fletcher, including upcoming tour dates and new music, by visiting JordanFletcherOfficial.com.

