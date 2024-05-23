RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2024 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

Mild Minds debuts collaborative artist project with Victor Pakpour of Ruby Haunt called 'Luv Hrts'

MAY 22 2024 | GRAMMY Award-nominated producer and musician Benjamin David, AKA Mild Minds, has joined with Victor Pakpour of alt-indie duo Ruby Haunt to form a new collaborative project entitled LUV HRTS.

The two dynamic acts’ joint venture is saturated with the emotion of indie combined with the power of dance music, with the first single “U REALLY HURT ME” marking the first release to debut on Mild Minds’ newly minted record label MOODS INTL.. “U REALLY HURT ME” is a bright, buoyant, yet somber production that is easy on the ears. Atmospheric and pensive, the track delivers a dynamic duet of styles both belonging to their collaborators Mild Minds and Ruby Haunt.

Sharing on his partnership with Victor Pakpour of Ruby Haunt, Benjamin David shares: “Victor and I have been friends in music for years - we started as collaborators on video clips, then began sharing ideas and new music we love. Occasionally we would get together and jam, and one of those days became the song "Dopamine" on my first Mild Minds album. As he started to produce music himself we started bouncing more ideas back and forth, we quickly realised we both loved emotion in dance music and at that moment this project spawned.“

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Bonobo, Maribou State, Caribou and Four Tet, Mild Minds is the brainchild of Benjamin David. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, vocalist, and producer assembles electronic music agnostic of genre, striking a delicate balance between dancefloor-ready and downtempo moods. Already amassing 200 million+ streams across his catalogue and performing to packed crowds, he has toured with everyone from Big Wild to TYCHO. The release of “U REALLY HURT ME” officially marks the next chapter in Benjamin David’s musical endeavors with his newly minted label MOODS INTL. and as LUV HRTS.

Victor Pakpour is 1/2 of band Ruby Haunt, which formed in 2015 and since have amassed over 40 Million streams across their spotify catalogue. The duo’s sound spans minimalistic pop, and alt-indie electronic - seeing them recognized across their industry space for their unique songwriting prowess and self-produced visual accompaniments. Their parallels in sound and style compliment Mild Minds’ brand of house driven electronica, harmoniously merging for their new artist-project LUV HRTS.

As MOODS INTL. gears up to make an impact on 2024, stay tuned for more releases from LUV HRTS, Mild Minds and more to make their way to listeners by way of Benjamin David’s newly minted record label across the year.

Singer Songs
