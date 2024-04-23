RadioandMusic
News |  23 Apr 2024

Lost Frequencies and David Kushner link up for the dance pop track of the summer "In My Bones"

MUMBAI: Chart topping producer Lost Frequencies has joined forces with acclaimed US singer songwriter David Kushner to deliver a captivating new pop dance anthem titled "In My Bones." Listen HERE. With its irresistible piano led arrangement and infectious melodies, the track promises to captivate audiences worldwide and dominate airwaves.

David Kushner, a powerhouse in his own right, commands a massive audience with an impressive 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His 2023 hit "Daylight" has already surpassed the extraordinary milestone of 1 billion streams, cementing his position as an influential figure in the contemporary music scene. Together, Lost Frequencies and David Kushner ignite a spark of creative brilliance with "In My Bones”, a track that transcends mere music to become a poignant exploration of human emotion and connection.

Exploring these feelings that resonate into deep house and infectious melodies that linger in the soul, long after the music fades, collaborating with David Kushner on this track has been a transformative experience for Lost Frequencies. Lost Frequencies says: "Collaborating with David Kushner on this track has been an amazing experience, and I'm thrilled to share the raw emotion and sonic allure of 'In My Bones' with the world."

The single boasts a deep, piano-led arrangement infused with lush choirs, reminiscent of the emotive tones of deep house. Kushner's rich vocals provide a captivating focal point, while Lost Frequencies masterfully crafts the beats and production, infusing the track with a radiant sunshine house vibe that is sure to uplift listeners' spirits and ignite dance floors around the globe. "In My Bones" represents a seamless fusion of talent, passion, and artistry, showcasing Lost Frequencies and David Kushner at the height of their creative powers. With its infectious energy and emotive depth, this collaboration promises to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.

