News |  22 Apr 2024

Nikita Bharani Unveils ‘Tu Wapas Ajaana’: A Soul-Stirring Melody for Those Who Long for Lost Love

MUMBAI: Embarking on a journey of heartfelt expression, Singer-Songwriter Nikita Bharani releases her second single, 'Tu Wapas Ajaana'. The song, deeply rooted in Nikita's personal experiences, resonates with those who have lost the love of their lives. Dedicated to individuals who may not have physically departed but have drifted away emotionally, the song serves as a poignant reminder of love's enduring impact.

In a collaboration that adds further depth to the composition, the legendary Shomu Seal graces the track with his masterful strokes and guitar playing. Renowned for his contributions to numerous iconic songs, including the recent sensation 'Satranga' from the movie Animal, Seal's touch enriches 'Tu Wapas Ajaana', elevating its emotional resonance.

"At its core, 'Tu Wapas Ajaana' is a song of hope, even when everything seems lost, hope remains our lifeline. The title itself speaks volumes, urging those who have drifted away to return", shares Nikita Bharani.

For Nikita, who has a passion for song composition, ‘Tu Wapas Ajaana’ marks a significant milestone as she ventures into mixing for the first time. Her dedication to crafting meaningful melodies shines through in every note of the song.

With a rich background as a sound engineer for 8 years,working for ad films and music recording, Nikita Bharani has lent her expertise in sound recording and mixing for notable movies like 12th Fail, RAW and Veere Di Wedding. Her recording credits boast collaborations with renowned artists such as Afsana Khan for 'Titliaan', Darshan Raval for 'Ek Tarfa', Madhur Sharma for 'Kali Kali Zulfon Ke', Vishal Mishra & Neha Kakkar for 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi' and many more.

Recognizing her contributions to the music industry, Nikita was recently honored by Sudesh Wadekar's Ajivasan Academy in the Women in Music category.

Crafted with profound sensitivity, ‘Tu Wapas Ajaana’ is a tribute to individuals who may have drifted away, leaving ahaunting void in the hearts of their loved ones. Through poignant lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, Nikita invites listeners to find hope amidst the pain of separation.

Closing line of the song speaks volumes: "Intezaar Karaana, Par Wapas Ajaana, Wapas Ajaana, Phir Aake Na Jaana - Tu Wapas Ajaana" In the absence of everything, hope remains reliable.

Tu Wapas Ajaana

Song Credits
Singer-songwriter & Composer: Nikita Bharani @nikitabharani
Guitars and Strokes: Shomu Seal @shomu_seal
Mix & Mastered: Nikita Bharani

