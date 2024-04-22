Munawar Faruqui mesmerizes crowd as opening act for Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Big Boss Fame Munawar Faruqui is known for his exceptional music talent, apart from his comedy. He has produced several popular hits including "Noor," "Legacy," "Alag BT," and many others.

Recently, he grabbed the audience's attention with his performance as the opening act for Diljit Dosanjh. When he sings his most beloved song "Madari," Munawar knows how to hold the audience spellbound and make them groove to his music.

However, did you know that "Madari" is not a solo song but actually a part of Munawar's debut album "Madari"? The album showcases his diverse talent through tracks like "Malal," "Kajal," "Noor," "Madari," and "Tu Lage Mujhe." "Madari" consists of tracks that express a wide range of emotions and offers a perfect blend of melody, hip-hop, and rap.

Each track gives different vibes and emotions, with songs like "Noor" highlighting one-sided love and "Mumtaz" expressing love for mothers. This variety of tracks caters to every mood and offers something for everyone in the album. Apart from the different songs, in each song, Munawar Faruqui's songwriting skills shine through with soulful lyrics that connect with the audience.

Along with the energetic beats and rap elements, the songs maintain an emotional depth that leaves a lasting impact on listeners. The heartfelt lyrics effectively convey the emotions of the songs and connect with the listeners. Munawar's debut album "Madari" was released in 2023 and consists of eight songs, all written by him. It is available on YouTube. If you haven't listened to this album, you are definitely missing out on some super cool songs.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your earphones and start listening now!