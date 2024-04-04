India Audio Summit and Awards 2024: Winner list announced; check who bagged maximum awards

MUMBAI: Second edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024, curated by Radioandmusic.com concluded with a bang on 4th April at Novotel, Andheri East Mumbai.
The initiative that aimed at recognizing innovative content produced across audiobooks, podcasts, radio & technology also paid a tribute to Ameen Sayani for his contribution to the audio industry.
Winners emerged from these organizations: Red fm, My Fm, Kuku Fm, Pocket Fm, big Fm, The Economic Times, MnM Talkies, Maed in India, The Quint, Narrative You Media Pvt.Ltd, Agrahyah Technologies, Pocket Fm, Yuvaa Originals, The Core, Valmat International, Bhopula Creative Solutions Pvt.Ltd, Speak to Inspire, The Voice Bank, Anil Divan Foundation, Aural Arts, Insightful learning, Newslaundary to name a few.
Check full list below.
AUDIOBOOK:
Best Male Narrator
Winner is Vrajesh Hirjee For Ram Katha: Suljhaye Sabki Vyatha By Kuku FM
Best Female Narrator
Winner is Pallavi Bharti For And As Heer By Kuku FM
Best Audio Drama
Winner is Sherlock By Kuku FM
Audio Book of the year
Winner is 12Th Fail By Kuku FM
TECHNOLOGY
Best Podcast / Audio Streaming Listening Platform
Winner is Pocket FM
Best Innovation in Technology
Winner is Chitranshu By News Laundry Media Private Limited
PODCAST
With the growing popularity of podcasting, India has become the world's largest listening market. Although still in its infancy, the Indian podcast industry is attracting attention from brands and has developed its own set of influencers who are as popular as they come.
Whether you’re a creator looking to share your passion with the world, or a listener in search of your next audio adventure, the podcasting boom is a testament to the power of audio content to connect, inform, and inspire.
The era of podcasting is well and truly here, marking a new chapter in how we engage with the world of media.
Let’s check out some of the best podcasts that we have received from our entrants.
1. Arts & Entertainment - Best Show
Winners: (TIE) Do I Like It? By The Quint
Character Dissector With Atiq By Radio City
2. Arts & Entertainment - Best Regional Show
Winner: Folk Studio By Big FM
3. Arts & Entertainment - Best Show Host
Winner: Do I Like It? By The Quint
4. Arts & Entertainment - Best Produced
Winner: Main Hoon Villain By Red FM
5. Society & Culture - Best Show
Winners: (TIE) Urdunama By The Quint
Friend Of The Court By Anil Divan Foundation
Society & Culture - Best Show Host
Winner: Dad Sense With Subhasis Mishra By Savitha
Society & Culture - Best Produced
Winner is Be A Man/ Yaar! With Nikhil Taneja By Yuvaa Originals
Society & Culture - Best Regional Show
Winners: (TIE) Ayinu (So What?) By Malayala Manorama
Iraivigalai Thedi (In Search Of Gods - Journey To Koovagam) By Radio Mirchi
Religion & Spirituality - Best Show - Hindi
Winner: Holy Tales By Red FM
Religion & Spirituality - Best Show - English
Winner: Sri M Podcasts By Red FM
Religion & Spirituality - Best Show Host
Winner: Bhagavad Gita For The Creative Soul By The Voice Bank
Religion & Spirituality - Best Produced
Winner: Viral City With Jaya Kishori By Radio City
Religion & Spirituality - Best Regional Show
Winner: Radio City Mythologic By Radio City
Travel - Best Show
Winner: The Dubai Dialogue Season 1 By Radio Mirchi
Food - Best Show Host
Winner: Food From Here And There By Maed In India
Horror & Thriller - Best Show
Winners: (TIE) Ek Choti Si Horror Story By Red FM
Sunday Suspense (Hindi) By Radio Mirchi
Horror & Thriller - Best Produced
Winner is Abhishapt By Big FM
Horror & Thriller - Best Regional Show
Winners: (TIE) Mystery With Dixi By Radio City
Sunday Suspense Bangla By Radio Mirchi
Crime Drama - Best Show
Winner: Ek Tha Legend - Story Of Sidhu Moosewala By Radio Mirchi
Crime Drama - Best Show Host
Winner: Mr. X By Mnm Talkies (Mantramugdh Productions)
Crime Drama - Best Produced
Winners: Ek Tha Legend - Story Of Sidhu Moosewala By Radio Mirchi
Crime Drama - Best Regional Show
Winners: (TIE) Bhojpuri Murder Mystery By Red FM
Konkal Ki Kotha Bole? By Radio Mirchi
Science - Best Show
Winners: (TIE) The New Avatar By Pocket FM
India Classified By Red FM
Science - Best Show Host
Winner is India Classified - Rj Purab By Red FM
Science - Best Produced
Winner: Acing Space: After Chandrayaan 3/ India Leaps For The Sun By The Economic Times
News - Best Show
Winner is Din Bhar/ Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd
News - Best Show Host
Winner is Nothing But The Truth By T.V. Today Network Ltd
News Best Produced
Winner: Gautam Adani: Dharavi'S New Dada- The Morning Brief Podcast By The Economic Times
Comedy - Best Show
Winner: Jeeja Ke Saale By Red FM
Comedy - Best Show Host
Winner: Teen Taal By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Comedy - Best Produced
Winner: Daaku And Gangs: Hilarious Tales Of India'S Notorious Dacoits By Red FM
Comedy - Best Regional Show
Winner: Wrong Story By Radio City
Education - Best Show
Winner: Main Bhi Finance Minister With Rj Rani By Big FM
Education - Best Produced
Winner: Workwise With Naukri.Com By Narratify You Media Pvt. Ltd
Education - Best Regional Show
Winner: Scholar Bhava By Red FM
Fiction - Best Show
Winner: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To By Pocket FM
Fiction - Best Show Host
Winner: Storybox – Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Fiction - Best Regional Show
Winner: Storiyaan By Red FM
Fiction - Best Produced
Winner: Curse Of Yeti By Radio Mirchi
Health & Fitness - Best Show
Winner: Health Wealth – India Today Podcasts By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Health & Fitness - Best Show Host
Winnner: Health Wealth By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Health & Fitness - Best Produced
Winner: World Cancer Day: How India Is Battling the Cost and Challenges of Cancer- the Morning Brief Podcast by the Economic Times
Wellness - Best Show
Winner: Slow Down With Aastha By Aastha Kottary And Audstory
Parenting - Best Show
Winner: Dad Sense With Subhasis Mishra By Savitha
Sex & Relationships - Best Show
Winner: The Right Swipe/ India Today Podcasts By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Sex & Relationships - Best Show Host
Winner: Sanskari Sex - Rj Swati By Red FM
Sex & Relationships - Best Produced
Winner is Sanskari Sex By Red FM
Sex & Relationships - Best Regional Show
Winner is Sanskari Sex In Marathi By Red FM
Interview - Best Show - English
Winner is Workwise With Naukri.Com By Narratify You Media Pvt. Ltd
Interview - Best Show - Hindi
Winners are (TIE) Survivors Of 26/11 : Courage And Beyond By Red FM
Padhaku Nitin – Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Interview - Best Show Host
Winner is Padhaku Nitin By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Interview - Best Produced
Winner is Workwise With Naukri.Com By Narratify You Media Pvt. Ltd
Interview - Best Regional Show
Winners are (TIE) Scholar Bhava By Red FM and
Made In Kerala By Radio City
News Politics - Best Show
Winner is In Our Defence - India Today Podcast By T.V. Today Network Ltd
News Politics - Best Show Host
Winner is Geeta'S World By T.V. Today Network Ltd
News Politics - Best Produced
Winner is Are We Also Living In A Joshimath?- The Morning Brief Podcast By The Economic Times
News Politics - Best Regional Show
Winner is Enthoottath (What'S Happening?) By Malayala Manorama
Business - Best Show
Winner is Being Founders By Agrahyah Technologies
Business - Best Show Host
Winner is Nosugarcoat With Pooja Dhingra By Maed In India
Business - Best Produced
Winner is Diamonds In The Rough: Unravelling A Multi-Billion Dollar Crisis By The Economic Times
Technology - Best Show
Winner is Sabka Malik Tech - Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Technology - Best Show Host
Winner is Tech Tonic By T.V. Today Network Ltd
Technology - Best Produced
Winner is Business Of Sleaze: The Dark Side Of Livestreaming?- The Morning Brief Podcast By The Economic Times
Special Awards - Podcast Influencer Of The Year
Winners are (TIE) Abhay Maheshwari By Laal Chashma - Hindi Stories
Shamoly Khera By Daughters Of Tomorrow - Speak To Inspire
Special Awards - Best Publisher
Winner is The Morning Brief By The Economic Times
Special Awards - Best Podcast Launch
Winner is Dad Sense With Subhasis Mishra By Savitha
Special Awards - Best Sponsored Podcast
Winners are (TIE) Keeping It Real By Housing.Com By Earshot Digimedia
Limitless By Westside By Maed In India
Special Awards - Best Show Host
Winner is Guest In The Newsroom By T.V. Today Network Ltd
RADIO
Radio- India's radio industry is poised for a significant shift, propelled by technological advancements, legislative adjustments, and an unwavering dedication to innovation, in an era dominated by digital disruption. Traditionally, radio has been a resilient medium, delivering music, news and storytelling. But with the rise of digital technology and the widespread use of smartphones, radio has changed into a dynamic, interactive medium that reaches listeners in previously unheard-of ways.
This year we have received a good number of participation from radio stations who have put in their best of efforts. Let's check some of their best work.
Station Imaging
Winners (TIE) 92.7 Big FM Idhu Unga Voice By Big FM
Ticket To Durga Puja By Rj Anup
The Most Effective Use Of Station From ROI Perspective By A Brand
Winners are (TIE) Sbi Card X Radio City By Radio City
Red Label Natural Care By 10 Rjs From 10 Different Markets
Radio Plus - Best Only Digital FM Initiative
Winner is Super Duper Dhamaka Season 2 By Big FM
Best Show - Community Radio Station
Winner is Abhishek, Arun, Sushmita, Pallavi By Tech Sakhi
Best Online/ Digital FM Initiative
Winners: (TIE) Radio Parvaaz By Abhishek Sharma/ Divya Vasudeva/ Rj Govind
AMA - Ask Megha Anubhav By Anubhav Megha
Best RJ Zonal - North
Winners are (TIE) Rj Raunac By Rj Raunac
7 Se 11 Raashi Ke Saath By Rj Raashi
Best RJ Zonal - South
Winner is Flower Bhi/ Fire Bhi By Gaurika Khanduri
Best RJ Zonal - East
Winner is Br943 By Rj Mahima
Best RJ Zonal - West
Winner is Rj Malishka By Morning No 1
Best National Radio Advertiser
Winner is Anchor- Super Duper Dhamaka Season 2 By Big FM
Best Client Activation (On-Air + On-Ground Campaign)
Winners are (TIE) Activity Name - My FM Dekhta Hai By My FM
Celerio Mileage Challenge By Mirchi
Best Client Activation (On-Air Campaign)
Winner is Sbi Card X Radio City By Radio City
Best Celebrity Show On-Air
Winners are (TIE) The Doosra Show With Harbhajan Singh By My FM
Azaadi Ki Kahani Mirchi Ki Zubaani By Pankaj Tripathi/ Vidyut Jamwal/ Aparshakti Khurana/ Ashish Vidhyarthi/ Ali Fazal/ Divya Dutta/ Gopal Dutt & Such 15 Celeb Hosts.
Best Morning Show
Winner is Morning No 1 By Malishka
Best Mid-Morning Show
Winners are (TIE) Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor By Big FM
Take It Easy With Rj Divya By Rj Divya
Best Afternoon Show
Winner is Suno Sayema By Rj Sayema
Best Evening Drive Show
Winner is Yeh Dilli Hai Mere Yaar With Rj Akriti By Big FM
Best Late Night Show
Winner is Radio City Love Guru By Love Guru
Best 360 Degree Client Solution
Winners: (TIE) Jal Yatra By Big FM
Gulf Superfleet - Suraksha Bandhan By Big FM
Best CSR Initiative/ Local Community Connect Initiative
Winners are (TIE) “D Negative” Campaign To Highlight The Issues Drug Abuse In Tri-City Chandigarh. By My FM
Ee Sala Vote Namde By Radio Mirchi- Bengaluru
Best Digital Campaign for Client (Activation)
Winner is Sunrise Wonder Assam By Red FM
Best Interstitial
Winner is Bauaa By Rj Raunac
Best In-House Ad For A Client
Winner is Pyaar Ki Dumm (Oh My Dog Cafe) By All Rjs (Salil/ Archana/ Karan/ Palak & Sud)
Best Radio Jingle for Radio Station
Winner is My FM Launched The New Brand Jingle In 2023. By My FM
Best Onground FM initiative
Winner: South Side Story By Red FM
MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powered platforms like read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more
MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more
MUMBAI: Second edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024, curated by Radioandmusic.com concluded with a bang on 4th April at Novotel,...read more
MUMBAI: Discover the inspiration behind Niyati Handa's latest single, "Yours Truly," as she delves into themes of love and connection in a vibrant...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's upcoming India Tour is stirring anticipation among music aficionados nationwide. Offering more...read more
MUMBAI: British-born global sensation Jay Sean with innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with the first single hitting the...read more
MUMBAI: When the person you love is away, every minute feels like an eternity, and every mile separates you further from them. Longing and sadness...read more