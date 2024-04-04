India Audio Summit and Awards 2024: Winner list announced; check who bagged maximum awards

MUMBAI: Second edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024, curated by Radioandmusic.com concluded with a bang on 4th April at Novotel, Andheri East Mumbai.

The initiative that aimed at recognizing innovative content produced across audiobooks, podcasts, radio & technology also paid a tribute to Ameen Sayani for his contribution to the audio industry.

Winners emerged from these organizations: Red fm, My Fm, Kuku Fm, Pocket Fm, big Fm, The Economic Times, MnM Talkies, Maed in India, The Quint, Narrative You Media Pvt.Ltd, Agrahyah Technologies, Pocket Fm, Yuvaa Originals, The Core, Valmat International, Bhopula Creative Solutions Pvt.Ltd, Speak to Inspire, The Voice Bank, Anil Divan Foundation, Aural Arts, Insightful learning, Newslaundary to name a few.

Check full list below.

AUDIOBOOK:

Best Male Narrator

Winner is Vrajesh Hirjee For Ram Katha: Suljhaye Sabki Vyatha By Kuku FM

Best Female Narrator

Winner is Pallavi Bharti For And As Heer By Kuku FM

Best Audio Drama

Winner is Sherlock By Kuku FM

Audio Book of the year

Winner is 12Th Fail By Kuku FM

TECHNOLOGY

Best Podcast / Audio Streaming Listening Platform

Winner is Pocket FM

Best Innovation in Technology

Winner is Chitranshu By News Laundry Media Private Limited

PODCAST

With the growing popularity of podcasting, India has become the world's largest listening market. Although still in its infancy, the Indian podcast industry is attracting attention from brands and has developed its own set of influencers who are as popular as they come.

Whether you’re a creator looking to share your passion with the world, or a listener in search of your next audio adventure, the podcasting boom is a testament to the power of audio content to connect, inform, and inspire.

The era of podcasting is well and truly here, marking a new chapter in how we engage with the world of media.

Let’s check out some of the best podcasts that we have received from our entrants.

1. Arts & Entertainment - Best Show

Winners: (TIE) Do I Like It? By The Quint

Character Dissector With Atiq By Radio City

2. Arts & Entertainment - Best Regional Show

Winner: Folk Studio By Big FM

3. Arts & Entertainment - Best Show Host

Winner: Do I Like It? By The Quint

4. Arts & Entertainment - Best Produced

Winner: Main Hoon Villain By Red FM

5. Society & Culture - Best Show

Winners: (TIE) Urdunama By The Quint

Friend Of The Court By Anil Divan Foundation

Society & Culture - Best Show Host

Winner: Dad Sense With Subhasis Mishra By Savitha

Society & Culture - Best Produced

Winner is Be A Man/ Yaar! With Nikhil Taneja By Yuvaa Originals

Society & Culture - Best Regional Show

Winners: (TIE) Ayinu (So What?) By Malayala Manorama

Iraivigalai Thedi (In Search Of Gods - Journey To Koovagam) By Radio Mirchi

Religion & Spirituality - Best Show - Hindi

Winner: Holy Tales By Red FM

Religion & Spirituality - Best Show - English

Winner: Sri M Podcasts By Red FM

Religion & Spirituality - Best Show Host

Winner: Bhagavad Gita For The Creative Soul By The Voice Bank

Religion & Spirituality - Best Produced

Winner: Viral City With Jaya Kishori By Radio City

Religion & Spirituality - Best Regional Show

Winner: Radio City Mythologic By Radio City

Travel - Best Show

Winner: The Dubai Dialogue Season 1 By Radio Mirchi

Food - Best Show Host

Winner: Food From Here And There By Maed In India

Horror & Thriller - Best Show

Winners: (TIE) Ek Choti Si Horror Story By Red FM

Sunday Suspense (Hindi) By Radio Mirchi

Horror & Thriller - Best Produced

Winner is Abhishapt By Big FM

Horror & Thriller - Best Regional Show

Winners: (TIE) Mystery With Dixi By Radio City

Sunday Suspense Bangla By Radio Mirchi

Crime Drama - Best Show

Winner: Ek Tha Legend - Story Of Sidhu Moosewala By Radio Mirchi

Crime Drama - Best Show Host

Winner: Mr. X By Mnm Talkies (Mantramugdh Productions)

Crime Drama - Best Produced

Winners: Ek Tha Legend - Story Of Sidhu Moosewala By Radio Mirchi

Crime Drama - Best Regional Show

Winners: (TIE) Bhojpuri Murder Mystery By Red FM

Konkal Ki Kotha Bole? By Radio Mirchi

Science - Best Show

Winners: (TIE) The New Avatar By Pocket FM

India Classified By Red FM

Science - Best Show Host

Winner is India Classified - Rj Purab By Red FM

Science - Best Produced

Winner: Acing Space: After Chandrayaan 3/ India Leaps For The Sun By The Economic Times

News - Best Show

Winner is Din Bhar/ Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd

News - Best Show Host

Winner is Nothing But The Truth By T.V. Today Network Ltd

News Best Produced

Winner: Gautam Adani: Dharavi'S New Dada- The Morning Brief Podcast By The Economic Times

Comedy - Best Show

Winner: Jeeja Ke Saale By Red FM

Comedy - Best Show Host

Winner: Teen Taal By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Comedy - Best Produced

Winner: Daaku And Gangs: Hilarious Tales Of India'S Notorious Dacoits By Red FM

Comedy - Best Regional Show

Winner: Wrong Story By Radio City

Education - Best Show

Winner: Main Bhi Finance Minister With Rj Rani By Big FM

Education - Best Produced

Winner: Workwise With Naukri.Com By Narratify You Media Pvt. Ltd

Education - Best Regional Show

Winner: Scholar Bhava By Red FM

Fiction - Best Show

Winner: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To By Pocket FM

Fiction - Best Show Host

Winner: Storybox – Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Fiction - Best Regional Show

Winner: Storiyaan By Red FM

Fiction - Best Produced

Winner: Curse Of Yeti By Radio Mirchi

Health & Fitness - Best Show

Winner: Health Wealth – India Today Podcasts By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Health & Fitness - Best Show Host

Winnner: Health Wealth By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Health & Fitness - Best Produced

Winner: World Cancer Day: How India Is Battling the Cost and Challenges of Cancer- the Morning Brief Podcast by the Economic Times

Wellness - Best Show

Winner: Slow Down With Aastha By Aastha Kottary And Audstory

Parenting - Best Show

Winner: Dad Sense With Subhasis Mishra By Savitha

Sex & Relationships - Best Show

Winner: The Right Swipe/ India Today Podcasts By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Sex & Relationships - Best Show Host

Winner: Sanskari Sex - Rj Swati By Red FM

Sex & Relationships - Best Produced

Winner is Sanskari Sex By Red FM

Sex & Relationships - Best Regional Show

Winner is Sanskari Sex In Marathi By Red FM

Interview - Best Show - English

Winner is Workwise With Naukri.Com By Narratify You Media Pvt. Ltd

Interview - Best Show - Hindi

Winners are (TIE) Survivors Of 26/11 : Courage And Beyond By Red FM

Padhaku Nitin – Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Interview - Best Show Host

Winner is Padhaku Nitin By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Interview - Best Produced

Winner is Workwise With Naukri.Com By Narratify You Media Pvt. Ltd

Interview - Best Regional Show

Winners are (TIE) Scholar Bhava By Red FM and

Made In Kerala By Radio City

News Politics - Best Show

Winner is In Our Defence - India Today Podcast By T.V. Today Network Ltd

News Politics - Best Show Host

Winner is Geeta'S World By T.V. Today Network Ltd

News Politics - Best Produced

Winner is Are We Also Living In A Joshimath?- The Morning Brief Podcast By The Economic Times

News Politics - Best Regional Show

Winner is Enthoottath (What'S Happening?) By Malayala Manorama

Business - Best Show

Winner is Being Founders By Agrahyah Technologies

Business - Best Show Host

Winner is Nosugarcoat With Pooja Dhingra By Maed In India

Business - Best Produced

Winner is Diamonds In The Rough: Unravelling A Multi-Billion Dollar Crisis By The Economic Times

Technology - Best Show

Winner is Sabka Malik Tech - Aaj Tak Radio By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Technology - Best Show Host

Winner is Tech Tonic By T.V. Today Network Ltd

Technology - Best Produced

Winner is Business Of Sleaze: The Dark Side Of Livestreaming?- The Morning Brief Podcast By The Economic Times

Special Awards - Podcast Influencer Of The Year

Winners are (TIE) Abhay Maheshwari By Laal Chashma - Hindi Stories

Shamoly Khera By Daughters Of Tomorrow - Speak To Inspire

Special Awards - Best Publisher

Winner is The Morning Brief By The Economic Times

Special Awards - Best Podcast Launch

Winner is Dad Sense With Subhasis Mishra By Savitha

Special Awards - Best Sponsored Podcast

Winners are (TIE) Keeping It Real By Housing.Com By Earshot Digimedia

Limitless By Westside By Maed In India

Special Awards - Best Show Host

Winner is Guest In The Newsroom By T.V. Today Network Ltd

RADIO

Radio- India's radio industry is poised for a significant shift, propelled by technological advancements, legislative adjustments, and an unwavering dedication to innovation, in an era dominated by digital disruption. Traditionally, radio has been a resilient medium, delivering music, news and storytelling. But with the rise of digital technology and the widespread use of smartphones, radio has changed into a dynamic, interactive medium that reaches listeners in previously unheard-of ways.

This year we have received a good number of participation from radio stations who have put in their best of efforts. Let's check some of their best work.

Station Imaging

Winners (TIE) 92.7 Big FM Idhu Unga Voice By Big FM

Ticket To Durga Puja By Rj Anup

The Most Effective Use Of Station From ROI Perspective By A Brand

Winners are (TIE) Sbi Card X Radio City By Radio City

Red Label Natural Care By 10 Rjs From 10 Different Markets

Radio Plus - Best Only Digital FM Initiative

Winner is Super Duper Dhamaka Season 2 By Big FM

Best Show - Community Radio Station

Winner is Abhishek, Arun, Sushmita, Pallavi By Tech Sakhi

Best Online/ Digital FM Initiative

Winners: (TIE) Radio Parvaaz By Abhishek Sharma/ Divya Vasudeva/ Rj Govind

AMA - Ask Megha Anubhav By Anubhav Megha

Best RJ Zonal - North

Winners are (TIE) Rj Raunac By Rj Raunac

7 Se 11 Raashi Ke Saath By Rj Raashi

Best RJ Zonal - South

Winner is Flower Bhi/ Fire Bhi By Gaurika Khanduri

Best RJ Zonal - East

Winner is Br943 By Rj Mahima

Best RJ Zonal - West

Winner is Rj Malishka By Morning No 1

Best National Radio Advertiser

Winner is Anchor- Super Duper Dhamaka Season 2 By Big FM

Best Client Activation (On-Air + On-Ground Campaign)

Winners are (TIE) Activity Name - My FM Dekhta Hai By My FM

Celerio Mileage Challenge By Mirchi

Best Client Activation (On-Air Campaign)

Winner is Sbi Card X Radio City By Radio City

Best Celebrity Show On-Air

Winners are (TIE) The Doosra Show With Harbhajan Singh By My FM

Azaadi Ki Kahani Mirchi Ki Zubaani By Pankaj Tripathi/ Vidyut Jamwal/ Aparshakti Khurana/ Ashish Vidhyarthi/ Ali Fazal/ Divya Dutta/ Gopal Dutt & Such 15 Celeb Hosts.

Best Morning Show

Winner is Morning No 1 By Malishka

Best Mid-Morning Show

Winners are (TIE) Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor By Big FM

Take It Easy With Rj Divya By Rj Divya

Best Afternoon Show

Winner is Suno Sayema By Rj Sayema

Best Evening Drive Show

Winner is Yeh Dilli Hai Mere Yaar With Rj Akriti By Big FM

Best Late Night Show

Winner is Radio City Love Guru By Love Guru

Best 360 Degree Client Solution

Winners: (TIE) Jal Yatra By Big FM

Gulf Superfleet - Suraksha Bandhan By Big FM

Best CSR Initiative/ Local Community Connect Initiative

Winners are (TIE) “D Negative” Campaign To Highlight The Issues Drug Abuse In Tri-City Chandigarh. By My FM

Ee Sala Vote Namde By Radio Mirchi- Bengaluru

Best Digital Campaign for Client (Activation)

Winner is Sunrise Wonder Assam By Red FM

Best Interstitial

Winner is Bauaa By Rj Raunac

Best In-House Ad For A Client

Winner is Pyaar Ki Dumm (Oh My Dog Cafe) By All Rjs (Salil/ Archana/ Karan/ Palak & Sud)

Best Radio Jingle for Radio Station

Winner is My FM Launched The New Brand Jingle In 2023. By My FM

Best Onground FM initiative

Winner: South Side Story By Red FM