News |  05 Apr 2024 16:23

From alt rock to indie folk Female President release new single "Home Is The Horizon"

MUMBAI: When the person you love is away, every minute feels like an eternity, and every mile separates you further from them. Longing and sadness can be overwhelming, but eventually, daily routines and mundane chores take over. Even though their absence is palpable, you keep yourself busy and distracted. But then, gratitude comes to the rescue, bringing a flag of hope in the form of a text message or their voice on the phone. Each passing day becomes precious, and you start to dream about all the things you could build together if the odds remain in your favor.

ABOUT “Home Is The Horizon”: Female President is writing and recording their second EP, due out in May of 2024, ‘The Healing Ritual’. Healing is a tough and chaotic process, it often takes pain and discomfort to motivate change. Often when you work on making your life or circumstances better, you find yourself surrounded by strangers and outside of your comfort zone. The Healing Ritual explores the roller coaster ride from pain to peace.

“Home Is The Horizon” is meant to calm, to embrace the feeling of patience even when it sparks tears. With a repetitive lullaby quality, performing it as if singing to a child, soothing their worries and fears. The official music video is a simple collection of videos from the family’s travels and holiday celebrations. The subject is always love with Female President, either the having of it or its loss. “Home Is The Horizon” whispers that love is truly patient, kind, and always wins.

 19 Mar 2024

Alt Rock/Punk Rock band El Kintano y la Venerea release new single "Oceanos Sangrientos"

MUMBAI: El Kintano y la Venerea release the track "Oceanos Sangrientos" third cut of their new album "Bucle Infinito" and the second part of their first album of the trilogy "Oceanos Sangrientos".

read more
 30 Sep 2023

North Carolina band Female President release new single "II Odyssey Within"

MUMBAI : ABOUT “II ODYSSEY WITHIN”: Female President is writing and recording their second EP, due out in late 2023, ‘The Healing Ritual’. Healing is a tough and chaotic process, it often takes pain and discomfort to create motivation to change.

read more
 20 Sep 2022

Female President’s release debut EP "Our Year To Grieve"

Gastonia, NC: Regaining your voice when you feel as though you’ve been drowning. Opening with an elegy to Drea’s late father, Our Year To Grieve immediatley lives up to its title.

read more
 23 Sep 2019

Hyatt Centric: Indie artists make 'Sofar Sounds' a memorable affair!

MUMBAI: On a breezy Saturday evening, the stage was set for a perfect musical extravaganza in the middle of some music enthusiasts.

read more
 13 Sep 2019

Cyanide vocalist Rohan Solomon back with new band and three-song trilogy

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon is a singer-songwriter, composer, vocal coach and audio engineer, all rolled into one. Well-known, in the Indian indie circle, as the vocalist of Delhi-based Alt-Rock outfit Cyanide, Rohan starting exhibiting his musical abilities at a rather early age.

read more

