Alt Rock/Punk Rock band El Kintano y la Venerea release new single "Oceanos Sangrientos"

MUMBAI: El Kintano y la Venerea release the track "Oceanos Sangrientos" third cut of their new album "Bucle Infinito" and the second part of their first album of the trilogy "Oceanos Sangrientos". The latest single of the Zaragozan has just been released on March 6th 2024 and the surprise to shape the song is the appearance of his brother Javi Polo on vocals in the chorus, well known in the Zaragozan scene also as a drummer and multi-instrumentalist of several bands in the city.
The single is accompanied by a music video inspired by the San Francisco of the 70's, with the sound and production by Hans Kruger with touches of the band Jane's Addiction, El Kintano y la Venerea will continue to present new songs from "El Bucle Infinito" during 2024, while still immersed in the recording of the next album that will appear during 2025.
"Oceanos Sangrientos": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/7BO5yl68sjac8aOwoWK9k4
El Bucle Infintito will be the second part of the musical trilogy “A CONCEPT CREATED FOR DIFFICULT TIMES” after publishing last March the first part Oceanos Sangrientos. The album will be presented through monthly singles to discover the work through Punk Rock pills little by little, until the work is completely finished. The Kintano recently shared details about the creation process and the sound of the new album, indicating that it will have a more punk sound than the previous work, in the album there will be special collaborations in the middle of the album.
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more
MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more
MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more
Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more
MUMBAI: After the success of first season, Coke Studio Bharat returns with Season 2, featuring an exciting line-up of artists and memorable tracks to...read more
MUMBAI: Metal/Bimbocore starlet Scene Queen (AKA Hannah Collins) is not here to be quiet, and she is not here to apologize. With lyrics that come...read more
MUMBAI: Marking the arrival of spring, the festival of colors presents a perfect opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the true essence...read more
MUMBAI: Rising artist BRXYY is thrilled to announce the release of their latest EP, "Sick," marking a significant transition into the realm of...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to create a first-of-its-kind team...read more