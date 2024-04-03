RadioandMusic
News |  03 Apr 2024 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

"Anurag is really sweet and a lovable composer..." says singer Kailash Kher on working with Anurag Halder

MUMBAI: In the vibrant realm of Bollywood, collaborations often ignite sparks of creativity, paving the way for musical masterpieces that resonate deeply with audiences. The latest testament to this phenomenon is of acclaimed singer Kailash Kher and Music composer and singer Anurag Halder.

Kailash Kher, renowned for his soulful renditions and resonant voice, recently showered praises upon Anurag Halder. The duo has worked together for the upcoming film Maa Kaali, which is based on the erased history of Bengal. Singer Kailash Kher has lent his soulful voice to this film and the song is composed by ace music composer Anurga Halder.

Singer Kailash Kher on his experience working with Anurag says, "I sang a song with Anurag for his upcoming film Maa Kaali, The song is very sweet and very heart touching Anurag is really a very sweet and lovable guy. I really had a great time working with him." Such accolades from a stalwart in the industry undoubtedly underscore Anurag's burgeoning reputation as a music composer par excellence.

Anurag Halder on working with legendary Kailash Kher says, "Listening to his soulful tunes like "Allah Ke Bande," "Teri Dewani," and "Saiyyan" during my formative years to meeting him in person, and witnessing the birth of a musical masterpiece through my composition for my upcoming movie, the moments I'll cherish eternally.

Nights filled with such magic make all the risks of this career worth it." "Maa Kaali," is a cinematic endeavor delving into the erased history of Bengal during the partition. The songs in this film are infused with emotions and depth which would leave a great impact on the audience. With "Maa Kaali," this collaboration promises to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape, resonating with audiences far and wide.

