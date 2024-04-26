Introducing Rose Rose's electrifying rendition of ‘Sky Queen’

MUMBAI: Introducing Rose Rose's electrifying rendition of their original track, ‘Sky Queen’, captured live at the iconic Rock En Seine festival in 2023. Known for their signature blend of disco and pop, Rose Rose take their audience on a thrilling sonic journey with this dynamic live electronic version. The new iteration of ‘Sky Queen’ sheds its daytime vibes and transforms into a pulsating anthem crafted specifically for the night. Darker, quicker and tougher, Rose Rose demonstrate their versatility, seamlessly weaving electronic elements into their traditionally disco-oriented repertoire. Their debut performance last year at Rock En Seine marks a pivotal moment in the duo's evolution, showcasing their ability to captivate audiences across genres and settings.

"An overall joyous atmosphere that is perfect for any dance floor" Earmilk

"Delightfully funky" The Line of Best Fit