Introducing Rose Rose's electrifying rendition of ‘Sky Queen’

MUMBAI: Introducing Rose Rose's electrifying rendition of their original track, ‘Sky Queen’, captured live at the iconic Rock En Seine festival in 2023. Known for their signature blend of disco and pop, Rose Rose take their audience on a thrilling sonic journey with this dynamic live electronic version. The new iteration of ‘Sky Queen’ sheds its daytime vibes and transforms into a pulsating anthem crafted specifically for the night. Darker, quicker and tougher, Rose Rose demonstrate their versatility, seamlessly weaving electronic elements into their traditionally disco-oriented repertoire. Their debut performance last year at Rock En Seine marks a pivotal moment in the duo's evolution, showcasing their ability to captivate audiences across genres and settings.
"An overall joyous atmosphere that is perfect for any dance floor" Earmilk
"Delightfully funky" The Line of Best Fit
MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of ‘Lost With You’, Joel Stewart returns with more ‘music that feels like a hug’, this time with the bittersweet...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to...read more
MUMBAI: Isle of the Cross, the US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, is thrilled to announce the upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his...read more
MUMBAI: The legendary Italian metal band, Extrema, is ready to shake up the music world once again with their latest single and video "Paralyzed"....read more