Sony Music Entertainment Germany Unveils Berlin-Based 'noted. records' for Global Electronic Talent, Debuts with Anfisa Letyago's Single 'Feeling'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to cultivating electronic and techno culture and amplifying the voices of emerging artists.
Based out of Berlin, Germany, a hotspot of electronic music culture, noted. records aims to cater to electronic music artists globally, offering access to a wide network of artists, producers, writers and resources, with a goal to have a significant cultural impact.
A&R and strategy will be overseen by Sony Music's Vice President of A&R for Europe & Africa, Jean-Sebastien Permal, with marketing and operations looked after by Senior Product Manager Jenny Walzer, who also oversees marketing at Sony Music’s dance music label NITRON in Berlin.
With the launch of noted. records comes the announcement of its first signing - Anfisa Letyago, one of the most exciting DJ-producers of the current scene, renowned for her exceptional talent both behind the decks and in the studio. She releases her highly awaited track “Feelin”via noted. records today, marking the release on her new home of noted./Sony Music.
Anfisa Letyago: “I'm thrilled to join Sony Music! It’s an honour to be their debut artist on the newly created ‘noted.’ I cannot wait for what’s to come.”
"Electronic music as a genre has never been as potent as it is today," said Jean-Sebastien Permal, Vice President A&R Continental Europe & Africa, Sony Music Entertainment. "We recognized the need to provide a home for artists with a strong and unique musical and visual identity. We are thrilled to have Anfisa Letyago as our first signed artist and are incredibly ambitious about her project.”
Sony Music Germany has a strong legacy of developing the careers of successful electronic artists on a global scale, such as multi-platinum awarded electronic producer Purple Disco Machine, the platinum and gold-certified composer Avaion or French electro legend Jean-Michel Jarre.
‘Feeling' is the new single from Anfisa Letyago out now on noted.records.
MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of ‘Lost With You’, Joel Stewart returns with more ‘music that feels like a hug’, this time with the bittersweet...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to...read more
MUMBAI: Isle of the Cross, the US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, is thrilled to announce the upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his...read more
MUMBAI: The legendary Italian metal band, Extrema, is ready to shake up the music world once again with their latest single and video "Paralyzed"....read more