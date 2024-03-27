Indian Music: NCPA's Indian Music Line Up for April 2024

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA embraces the diversity of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes ranging from emerging to established performers. The consciously curated programming includes classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, the NCPA’s Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.

Upcoming Events in April 2024:

Saz-e-Bahar - Festival of Indian Instrumental Music

Supported by EdelGive Foundation

Where: Godrej Dance Academy Theatre

When: Friday, 5th April - 6.30 pm

Saturday, 6th April - 6.30 pm

Language: Hindi, English

Duration: 2 Hrs

About the show: The Indian subcontinent abounds in a variety of musical instruments, and a considerable specialization is displayed in instrumental usage. Instruments present music solo, provide melodic or rhythmic accompaniment or produce drones. The 11th edition of this two-day festival will showcase four instrumentalists wielding instruments of different categories—drums-percussion (tabla), string-bowed (violin), air-blown (nadaswaram), and string-plucked (slide guitar). On each day at 6 pm, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao will present a pre-event talk on specific instruments presented on the respective days.

Performers:

5th April - Dr. Aneesh Pradhan (tabla) , Milind Raikar (violin)

6th April - Mambalam S. Sivakumar (nadaswaram), Manish Pingle (slide guitar)

NCPA Citi Promising Artistes Series

Supported by Citi

Where: Experimental Theatre

When: Friday, 12 April – 6.30 pm

Duration: 1 Hr 30 min

Performed By Rohit Khavale & Kasturi Deshpande Manjrekar

About the performers: Currently being trained by Suresh Talwalkar under the NCPA Citi Support to Gurus programme/ initiative, Rohit Khavale received initial training in pakhawaj from Maheshwar Bhagure at Shri Sant Eka Janardhani Grukul. He has been a recipient of Mitra Foundation Scholarship and Art Hub Scholarship. Khavale has performed solo across the country and has accompanied Kathak dancers in their performances. He has also accompanied his gurus in solo performances and in ‘Taal Yatra’, an Indian classical ensemble led by Talwalkar.

Kasturi Deshpande Manjrekar presents a style of gayaki that is a unique blend of Jaipur, Agra and Gwalior gharanas. Currently training with Arun Kashalkar, Deshpande has been a recipient of the Citi NCPA Scholarship for Young Musicians in 2021-23. She has also won National Scholarship for Young Artists and Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Scholarship. She has won several awards at music competitions and delivered performances around the country. Deshpande has been awarded a gold medal while pursuing her master’s in music at the University of Mumbai and currently pursuing her doctorate (PhD).

Rangi Sari Gulabi

A Tribute to Shobha Gurtu by Rajashree Kelkar Pathak

An NCPA Presentation

Where: Experimental Theatre

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 6.30 pm

Language: English, Hindi

Duration: 2 hrs

Age Suitability: 6+

About the show: Shobha Gurtu (1925-2004) was known for her inimitable mastery of semi-classical forms. This recital is being presented during her birth centenary year as a tribute to her musical eminence.

Rajashree Kelkar Pathak has had the privilege of training under Sarala Bhide, a senior disciple of Shobha Gurtu, and later on, from the virtuoso herself for a number of years. Pathak is a recipient of several awards and accolades including an award from the All India Radio for thumri and ghazal and a gold medal at the Bombay University light music competition. Having equal command over khayal as well as thumri, dadra, etc., she is an ‘A’ grade artiste of AIR and Doordarshan. Besides her performances at numerous prestigious venues, she has also sung for films.

The song selection will include masterpieces of Shobha Gurtu in forms like thumri, dadra, kajri, hori and such others, highlighting the uniqueness of the celebrated master musician.