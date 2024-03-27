Indian Music: NCPA's Indian Music Line Up for April 2024

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA embraces the diversity of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes ranging from emerging to established performers. The consciously curated programming includes classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, the NCPA’s Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.
Upcoming Events in April 2024:
Saz-e-Bahar - Festival of Indian Instrumental Music
Supported by EdelGive Foundation
Where: Godrej Dance Academy Theatre
When: Friday, 5th April - 6.30 pm
Saturday, 6th April - 6.30 pm
Language: Hindi, English
Duration: 2 Hrs
About the show: The Indian subcontinent abounds in a variety of musical instruments, and a considerable specialization is displayed in instrumental usage. Instruments present music solo, provide melodic or rhythmic accompaniment or produce drones. The 11th edition of this two-day festival will showcase four instrumentalists wielding instruments of different categories—drums-percussion (tabla), string-bowed (violin), air-blown (nadaswaram), and string-plucked (slide guitar). On each day at 6 pm, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao will present a pre-event talk on specific instruments presented on the respective days.
Tickets: BookMyShow
Performers:
5th April - Dr. Aneesh Pradhan (tabla) , Milind Raikar (violin)
6th April - Mambalam S. Sivakumar (nadaswaram), Manish Pingle (slide guitar)
NCPA Citi Promising Artistes Series
Supported by Citi
Where: Experimental Theatre
When: Friday, 12 April – 6.30 pm
Duration: 1 Hr 30 min
Registration: BookMyShow
Entry: on a first-come-first-served basis
Performed By Rohit Khavale & Kasturi Deshpande Manjrekar
About the performers: Currently being trained by Suresh Talwalkar under the NCPA Citi Support to Gurus programme/ initiative, Rohit Khavale received initial training in pakhawaj from Maheshwar Bhagure at Shri Sant Eka Janardhani Grukul. He has been a recipient of Mitra Foundation Scholarship and Art Hub Scholarship. Khavale has performed solo across the country and has accompanied Kathak dancers in their performances. He has also accompanied his gurus in solo performances and in ‘Taal Yatra’, an Indian classical ensemble led by Talwalkar.
Kasturi Deshpande Manjrekar presents a style of gayaki that is a unique blend of Jaipur, Agra and Gwalior gharanas. Currently training with Arun Kashalkar, Deshpande has been a recipient of the Citi NCPA Scholarship for Young Musicians in 2021-23. She has also won National Scholarship for Young Artists and Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Scholarship. She has won several awards at music competitions and delivered performances around the country. Deshpande has been awarded a gold medal while pursuing her master’s in music at the University of Mumbai and currently pursuing her doctorate (PhD).
Rangi Sari Gulabi
A Tribute to Shobha Gurtu by Rajashree Kelkar Pathak
An NCPA Presentation
Where: Experimental Theatre
When: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 6.30 pm
Language: English, Hindi
Duration: 2 hrs
Age Suitability: 6+
Tickets: BookMyShow
About the show: Shobha Gurtu (1925-2004) was known for her inimitable mastery of semi-classical forms. This recital is being presented during her birth centenary year as a tribute to her musical eminence.
Rajashree Kelkar Pathak has had the privilege of training under Sarala Bhide, a senior disciple of Shobha Gurtu, and later on, from the virtuoso herself for a number of years. Pathak is a recipient of several awards and accolades including an award from the All India Radio for thumri and ghazal and a gold medal at the Bombay University light music competition. Having equal command over khayal as well as thumri, dadra, etc., she is an ‘A’ grade artiste of AIR and Doordarshan. Besides her performances at numerous prestigious venues, she has also sung for films.
The song selection will include masterpieces of Shobha Gurtu in forms like thumri, dadra, kajri, hori and such others, highlighting the uniqueness of the celebrated master musician.
MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more
MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more
MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more
MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more
MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the coveted EMVIES, powered by TV9 Network, co-powered by The Times of India, in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd,...read more
MUMBAI: One of Canada's most beloved decibel-breaking extreme music events, LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL announces its most ferocious lineups to...read more
MUMBAI: Yuvaa launches a brand new all-womenpodcast - ‘UnstreeOtype’, which is available to stream one-week early on Amazon Music India. This funky...read more
MUMBAI: The recently concluded Sunburn Holi Tour, featuring the GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and presented by Asia’s largest dance...read more
MUMBAI: Australian-bred, LA-based singer-songwriter VASSY is powering through 2024 in glamorous fashion.Following last month’s release of her 7-...read more