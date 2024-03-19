RadioandMusic
News |  19 Mar 2024 20:46

Navigating the Digital Music Era: Insights from Musician Shivram Parmar

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, the digital age has brought about both challenges and opportunities for musicians. To gain a deeper understanding of these dynamics, we sat down with musician Shivram Parmar, who shared his thoughts on various aspects of the industry, including the impact of digitalization, the creative process, and the role of AI.

One of the key challenges highlighted by Shivram is the potential loss of sensitivity and emotion in music due to the prevalence of digital tools. He emphasized the need to ensure that these essential elements are not compromised in the pursuit of convenience. According to Shivram, the biggest challenge in music today is to keep the sensibilities intact while embracing digital advancements.

When discussing the creative process, Shivram emphasized the importance of mastering the fundamentals of music and practicing diligently. He advised aspiring musicians to seek guidance from experienced mentors and to focus on creating music that is authentic and resonates with listeners. Shivram also underscored the value of understanding the context and emotions behind a song, particularly when composing for films or other visual media.

As someone who runs a music school, Shivram offered valuable advice to young musicians and composers. He encouraged them to hone their skills and strive for excellence in their craft. Shivram emphasized the importance of continuous learning and growth in the pursuit of musical mastery.

On the topic of AI in music production, Shivram expressed skepticism about its ability to replicate the depth and emotion of human-created music. While acknowledging its potential benefits in technical aspects of music production, such as mixing and mastering, Shivram stressed the importance of preserving the human element in music creation.

In conclusion, Shivram's insights provide a valuable perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing musicians in the digital age. His advice underscores the importance of passion, dedication, and authenticity in creating music that stands the test of time. As the industry continues to evolve, Shivram's words serve as a reminder of the enduring power of music to connect people and evoke emotions.

