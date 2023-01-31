RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jan 2023 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Actor & Musician, Taaruk Raina is all set with his first independent Track "Narazi" also starring Tanya Maniktala

MUMBAI: Following the success of 'Kho Gaye', a mesmerizing track he composed for the hit series Mismatched season 2, actor-musician Taaruk Raina is out with his first solo independent single, 'Narazi'.

"Narazi' is a soulful and emotional number written, composed and sung by Taaruk. The song is about heartbreak and reconciliation. Its beautiful lyrics examine the fallout of a relationship and how bitterness and egos block out the happier side to life.

Taaruk had previously written, composed and sung the romantic theme 'Kho Gaye' for Mismatched 2. The song fetched millions of views and reached the Top 100: India chart on Apple Music. He had also voiced the much-loved track 'Main Chala' in the album of Mismatched season 1.

Talking about his debut solo independent release 'Narazi', Taaruk shares, “I have been working on this song along with my friend and Co artist Charan for the last three years. I was in no rush because I wanted the lyrics and music to feel just right. It's a song about love and reconciliation and the fragility of human feelings. After accumulating so much love for 'Kho Gaye' and 'Main Chala', I am both nervous and excited to release my first independent solo.”

The music video of 'Narazi' features Taaruk and actress Tanya Maniktala. It was shot over three days in places like Kasauli, Shimla, Kalka and Chandigarh. The video has been directed and shot by Rahul Singh Datta.

Taaruk Raina is known for his stellar work in films and OTT shows. He won accolades for playing Rishi Kapoor's younger son in Sharmaji Namkeen, and for portraying the hothead Anmol in Netflix's Mismatched. He has also played a Pivotal role in Jugaadistan and his 2020 single Sukoon with Sony Music has garnered a million views too.

