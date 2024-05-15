RadioandMusic
Singer Antaraa Bhataacharya makes her debut as an independent songwriter and composer with 'Dhaage'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Antaraa Bhataacharya, who is known for singing in films like 'Bramhastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', and 'Operation Mayfair', has added another feather to her cap. She's now a songwriter and composer. Her indie single 'Dhaage' has quickly gained popularity, crossing 10,000 streams on Spotify within just three days. It's also featured on playlists like Spotify's ‘New Music Hindi’ and Wynk Music's ‘Latest Indie’.

For ‘Dhaage’, Antaraa has teamed up with Nikhil Pawar, who handled arrangement, mixing, and mastering. “I never thought that I would compose someday. Suddenly, one morning I was doing my riyaz and a tune popped into my mind. I started to record the tune. It happened naturally, then I composed the antara and started to write the lyrics. And magically, I didn’t have to think and just wrote it organically. I shared it with my music producer Nikhil and he really liked it,” said Antaraa, promising her other compositions will be released soon too.

Explaining why 'Dhaage' is an upbeat track, the singer said, “I made the track a fast-paced number so that people can easily connect to the hook of the song. I made the chorus a loopy one so that it can trip into the audience's mind. The highlight of the song is the sitar interlude. It has a catchy hook and a soft wavy baseline,” she said.

Interestingly, both the talents started their journey as independent musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic. With more than 12 releases to their credit, including tracks like 'Vasundhara', 'Sunn Maahi', and 'Dil Ki Baatein', they've become known for their indie pop creations. Their music has attracted over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Nikhil and I have been music mates since 2019. During the lockdown, I had a studio set up. So, suddenly Nikhil sent me his single, and I recorded it in my setup. He loved it and that’s how we became a duo gradually. For ‘Dhaage’, I have received maximum support from Nikhil. The song is doing well,” said Antaraa.

Born in a musical family in Kolkata, Antaraa received training from Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty and later from Rathijit Bhattacharya. Additionally, she honed her skills at 'Ajivasan' - Suresh Wadkar Academy and Sa Re Ga Ma Academy in Mumbai, delving into both Indian and Western classical music. However, it was while working with the acclaimed Bollywood composer Pritam as part of his team that she received maximum exposure. She has been part of blockbuster Bollywood albums like 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. “I was a part of Pritam da’s chorus team. It was a really nice and different experience from others as the background score of ‘Brahmastra’ was huge and I am happy to be a part of that. I have learnt many things. So, it was really a knowledgeable experience for me,” she said.

As of now, Antaraa is enjoying the praises coming her way for ‘Dhaage’. Soon, her originals in different genres will be released. And her songs with other composers will also hit the airwaves soon. "Today, wherever I have reached, the entire credit goes to my mother and father..they are my biggest supporters," she signed off.

