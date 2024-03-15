RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Mar 2024 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Kiko teams up with Rodriguez Jr. for second album single Miller

MUMBAI:Following the release of Second Life with Agoria, which served as the announcement single for his forthcoming Digital Family album, French Touch artist and illustrious producer Kiko reveals his second album offering. Teaming up with fellow French producer Rodriguez Jr., Miller is out now via Hot Banana.

Stream / Purchase: Kiko, Rodriguez Jr. – Miller

Whisking listeners off into another dimension within moments of play, the producers devise a mesmerizing instrumental soundscape with evolving basslines, cinematic synths and groove-inducing percussion. Combining modern and vintage elements, this hybrid creation flourishes across its duration and sees the seasoned producers working in perfect harmony.

Speaking about Miller, Kiko mentioned:

“My connection with Rodriguez Jr. goes back to when he was part of a group called The Youngsters, who were signed to Fcom, Laurent Garnier’s label. They also ran their own label named "G funk". Around 2001, Rodriguez Jr. was still living in Montpellier, so we got to hang out quite a bit. During this time, we collaborated on an EP that was released under their label. The EP featured two tracks by them and one by me. That collaboration marked the beginning of our friendship.”

Rodriguez Jr. added:

“Kiko and I arose from the same French “rave-microcosm” during the 90s, alongside Miss Kittin, The Hacker, Agoria, etc. The electronic music scene was particularly exciting and fertile in France back then. I remember how he inspired me to play live with the project ‘Phunky Data’ he created with Oxia - another well-known French legend: they would show up with an Atari 1040 computer, a 909, an Ensoniq sampler and rock the crowd for hours. His music was already a unique blend of funky house, italo disco and emotional techno he’s still well known for.

It was about time we could finally produce something together! When he sent me the very first draft of ‘Miller’ I had the feeling it could be the perfect soundtrack for an 80s movie with its strong bass line, the emotional sequences, the old-school hooks…  I ended up replaying some parts with my gear including the ARP2600, the Elka Synthex, the 101 to emphasize the vintage feel. ‘Miller’ has been a staple of my live shows in 2023, so I am extremely proud to finally share it with the world!”

Reflecting on over 30 years in the industry, Kiko’s forthcoming collection will host a variety of exciting collaborations with artists that have played a part in his musical journey over the years, with Agoria and Rodriguez Jr. as the first to be revealed. Encapsulating two decades of innovative music and profound influence in the techno-electro world, the Digital Family album will provide a sonic gateway that transcends time and genre.

An artist who has made an indelible mark on the history of electronic music, Kiko remains at the forefront of the scene. His eclectic discography blends melodic techno, indie dance, and Italo disco, and spans some of the industry’s most revered imprints, including Afterlife, Diynamic, Watergate, Stil vor Talent, Bedrock and Bodello A Parigi. Boasting a variety of hit records, Kiko saw global success with his French Touch anthem, World Cup in 1999. His track Beautiful Place was reported as one of the top 10 most-played tracks at Coachella 2015 by Mixmag, and his collaboration Living in Space with Dave Davis and Phoebe received an official remix by Olivier Giacomotto. Joining forces with David Guetta under his alias Jack Back, they released Supercycle on Tiësto’s highly esteemed AFTR:HRS imprint. With the announcement of his most anticipated project to date, the Digital Family album, 2024 is destined to be a monumental year for Kiko.

Some follow trends, others set them. Award-winning music producer & live performer Rodriguez Jr.,also known as Olivier Mateu, has spent 25 years in the industry. His vast experience in all genres of electronic music makes him the visionary of melodic house and techno that he is today.  Over the years, he has gradually honed his style into the dynamic, colorful sound of beauty that can now be regularly found on Mobilee, Anjunadeep, Systematic, Armada and demanded for on remixes of Stephan Bodzin, Booka Shade, Eli & Fur, Röyksopp, NTO, Timo Maas and more. Drawing inspiration for his live performances from the vintage synths in his Miami studio, Rodriguez Jr. relishes the opportunity to travel the globe and realize his project on stage and has amassed a devoted loyal fan base through the creation of his unique movement where the visceral emotional connection between Mateu and the crowd is becoming trademark. Continuing to blur the boundaries between electronic and organic like few others can, his extensive touring schedule sees Mateu at world-renowned clubs and festivals every week, taking him to the likes of Fabric London, Space Miami, Mirage New York, Zamna Tulum, Lightning In A Bottle, Movement Detroit or CRSSD California.

Kiko Assets

Kiko, Rodriguez Jr. – Miller is out now via HOT BANANA

Kiko – Digital Family Album is coming out on October 18, 2024 via HOT BANANA

Tags
Kiko Rodriguez Jr. Miller music
Related news
 | 15 Mar 2024

Mahindra excellence in theatre awards and festival opens its 2024 edition with the inspiring Hindi play ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’

MUMBAI: On Thursday, 14th March 2024, the 19th edition of the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival (META) began at New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium. The top ten selected productions for this season offer a d

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This incredible track, co-written with the talented Londin Thompson, is a powerful tribute to letting go of toxic relationships and embracing self-worth.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

Dolly Parton launches first multi-category home collection focused on food and family

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing her cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’ with sister Rachel Parton George (releasing September, 17th via Ten Speed Press), global superstar Dolly Parton today announced the launch of her first multi-category home collection featuring a wide array of home, kitchen, and

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

One Punch Man returns with Season 3!

MUMBAI: With 25,000+ 5-star reviews - Mood is THE online source for cannabis directly to your doorstep. They offer various ways to consume federally legal cannabis, such as smokeable flowers, edibles, and vapes.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

Rohan Solomon unveils The Synergy Group: A harmonious blend of music, education, and community empowerment

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, the driving force behind The Synergy Group, unveils the narrative behind his transition from a celebrated singer-songwriter to the Founder and CEO of a dynamic enterprise.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hungarian post-rock band Vihar Után release the heavier and amospheric full-lengt "Songs O People"

MUMBAI: The post-rock band, Vihar Után just released their full-lengt instrumental album on all streaming platforms. 3 songs have already been...read more

2
ISLANDEER’S LATEST EP “ALL IN” OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Islandeer releases their highly anticipated EP “All In” today, a 6-track record with energetic indie-pop delights. Including Islandeer’s...read more

3
Madverse launches its groundbreaking AI Art Cover Generation tool, empowering independent musicians with professional-grade cover art in minutes

MUMBAI: Madverse, a pioneering Indian music-tech platform dedicated to empowering independent artists, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI...read more

4
Hungama Digital brings top female voices as jury members for Women Game Changers - 2024

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024...read more

5
Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games