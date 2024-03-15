Kiko teams up with Rodriguez Jr. for second album single Miller

MUMBAI:Following the release of Second Life with Agoria, which served as the announcement single for his forthcoming Digital Family album, French Touch artist and illustrious producer Kiko reveals his second album offering. Teaming up with fellow French producer Rodriguez Jr., Miller is out now via Hot Banana.

Whisking listeners off into another dimension within moments of play, the producers devise a mesmerizing instrumental soundscape with evolving basslines, cinematic synths and groove-inducing percussion. Combining modern and vintage elements, this hybrid creation flourishes across its duration and sees the seasoned producers working in perfect harmony.

Speaking about Miller, Kiko mentioned:

“My connection with Rodriguez Jr. goes back to when he was part of a group called The Youngsters, who were signed to Fcom, Laurent Garnier’s label. They also ran their own label named "G funk". Around 2001, Rodriguez Jr. was still living in Montpellier, so we got to hang out quite a bit. During this time, we collaborated on an EP that was released under their label. The EP featured two tracks by them and one by me. That collaboration marked the beginning of our friendship.”

Rodriguez Jr. added:

“Kiko and I arose from the same French “rave-microcosm” during the 90s, alongside Miss Kittin, The Hacker, Agoria, etc. The electronic music scene was particularly exciting and fertile in France back then. I remember how he inspired me to play live with the project ‘Phunky Data’ he created with Oxia - another well-known French legend: they would show up with an Atari 1040 computer, a 909, an Ensoniq sampler and rock the crowd for hours. His music was already a unique blend of funky house, italo disco and emotional techno he’s still well known for.

It was about time we could finally produce something together! When he sent me the very first draft of ‘Miller’ I had the feeling it could be the perfect soundtrack for an 80s movie with its strong bass line, the emotional sequences, the old-school hooks… I ended up replaying some parts with my gear including the ARP2600, the Elka Synthex, the 101 to emphasize the vintage feel. ‘Miller’ has been a staple of my live shows in 2023, so I am extremely proud to finally share it with the world!”

Reflecting on over 30 years in the industry, Kiko’s forthcoming collection will host a variety of exciting collaborations with artists that have played a part in his musical journey over the years, with Agoria and Rodriguez Jr. as the first to be revealed. Encapsulating two decades of innovative music and profound influence in the techno-electro world, the Digital Family album will provide a sonic gateway that transcends time and genre.

An artist who has made an indelible mark on the history of electronic music, Kiko remains at the forefront of the scene. His eclectic discography blends melodic techno, indie dance, and Italo disco, and spans some of the industry’s most revered imprints, including Afterlife, Diynamic, Watergate, Stil vor Talent, Bedrock and Bodello A Parigi. Boasting a variety of hit records, Kiko saw global success with his French Touch anthem, World Cup in 1999. His track Beautiful Place was reported as one of the top 10 most-played tracks at Coachella 2015 by Mixmag, and his collaboration Living in Space with Dave Davis and Phoebe received an official remix by Olivier Giacomotto. Joining forces with David Guetta under his alias Jack Back, they released Supercycle on Tiësto’s highly esteemed AFTR:HRS imprint. With the announcement of his most anticipated project to date, the Digital Family album, 2024 is destined to be a monumental year for Kiko.

Some follow trends, others set them. Award-winning music producer & live performer Rodriguez Jr.,also known as Olivier Mateu, has spent 25 years in the industry. His vast experience in all genres of electronic music makes him the visionary of melodic house and techno that he is today. Over the years, he has gradually honed his style into the dynamic, colorful sound of beauty that can now be regularly found on Mobilee, Anjunadeep, Systematic, Armada and demanded for on remixes of Stephan Bodzin, Booka Shade, Eli & Fur, Röyksopp, NTO, Timo Maas and more. Drawing inspiration for his live performances from the vintage synths in his Miami studio, Rodriguez Jr. relishes the opportunity to travel the globe and realize his project on stage and has amassed a devoted loyal fan base through the creation of his unique movement where the visceral emotional connection between Mateu and the crowd is becoming trademark. Continuing to blur the boundaries between electronic and organic like few others can, his extensive touring schedule sees Mateu at world-renowned clubs and festivals every week, taking him to the likes of Fabric London, Space Miami, Mirage New York, Zamna Tulum, Lightning In A Bottle, Movement Detroit or CRSSD California.

Kiko, Rodriguez Jr. – Miller is out now via HOT BANANA

Kiko – Digital Family Album is coming out on October 18, 2024 via HOT BANANA