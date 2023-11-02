RadioandMusic
News |  02 Nov 2023

Dolly Parton teams with TouchTunes to celebrate National Jukebox Day

MUMBAI  - TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign with global superstar DOLLY PARTON for her new album ROCKSTAR (releasing November 17th via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records). In celebration of National Jukebox Day on November 22, 2023, Parton will lead a month-long celebration, consisting of a variety of exciting promotional activations.

From November 1st through November 12th, any TouchTunes mobile app user who plays a song from Parton’s expansive catalog will be automatically entered to win a once-in-a-lifetime photo op with Dolly in Dallas, in advance of her headlining performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game. Fans can also play songs all month long on any TouchTunes jukebox from the “Dolly Presents” playlist, featuring her latest singles and greatest hits. On November 13th, TouchTunes and Dolly will premiere ‘Inside The Session’ - an exclusive interview series sharing insights into the creation of her new album “ROCKSTAR”, and reflection on iconic moments throughout her career. Dolly will officially announce the launch of TouchTunes’ Annual Golden Jukebox Awards, as well as its first ever Lifetime Achievement recipient.

At midnight (local time) on November 17th TouchTunes and Waffle House will host a nationwide listening party for ROCKSTAR at all Waffle House locations. Fans can find the location closest to them here. As National Jukebox Day and Dolly’s headline performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game approach, be on the lookout for a Dolly Jukebox Takeover in select Dallas-Ft. Worth area venues the week of November 20th.

“We are delighted to align with Dolly Parton for this year’s National Jukebox Day celebration all month long” said Ross Honey, President & CEO of TouchTunes. “At TouchTunes, we believe in bringing people together through the power of music, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest artists of our generation and her first-ever rock album, ROCKSTAR.”

For more information about TouchTunes, visit www.touchtunes.com, or follow along on social media through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Dolly Parton TouchTunes
