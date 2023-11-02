Dolly Parton teams with TouchTunes to celebrate National Jukebox Day

MUMBAI - TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign with global superstar DOLLY PARTON for her new album ROCKSTAR (releasing November 17th via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records). In celebration of National Jukebox Day on November 22, 2023, Parton will lead a month-long celebration, consisting of a variety of exciting promotional activations.
From November 1st through November 12th, any TouchTunes mobile app user who plays a song from Parton’s expansive catalog will be automatically entered to win a once-in-a-lifetime photo op with Dolly in Dallas, in advance of her headlining performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game. Fans can also play songs all month long on any TouchTunes jukebox from the “Dolly Presents” playlist, featuring her latest singles and greatest hits. On November 13th, TouchTunes and Dolly will premiere ‘Inside The Session’ - an exclusive interview series sharing insights into the creation of her new album “ROCKSTAR”, and reflection on iconic moments throughout her career. Dolly will officially announce the launch of TouchTunes’ Annual Golden Jukebox Awards, as well as its first ever Lifetime Achievement recipient.
At midnight (local time) on November 17th TouchTunes and Waffle House will host a nationwide listening party for ROCKSTAR at all Waffle House locations. Fans can find the location closest to them here. As National Jukebox Day and Dolly’s headline performance at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game approach, be on the lookout for a Dolly Jukebox Takeover in select Dallas-Ft. Worth area venues the week of November 20th.
“We are delighted to align with Dolly Parton for this year’s National Jukebox Day celebration all month long” said Ross Honey, President & CEO of TouchTunes. “At TouchTunes, we believe in bringing people together through the power of music, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest artists of our generation and her first-ever rock album, ROCKSTAR.”
For more information about TouchTunes, visit www.touchtunes.com, or follow along on social media through Facebook, Instagram, T
MUMBAI : QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the United States has announced the appointment read more
MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketiread more
MUMBAI : Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent music companies and entrread more
MUMBAI : In an endeavor to significantly expand the reach of its curated content offerings in Indread more
MUMBAI - Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment destination, today released the latest edread more
MUMBAI : Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music continues to celebrate talented & emerging...read more
MUMBAI : Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK...read more
MUMBAI – Today, Japanese hip-hop Queen Awich releases her newest album 'The Union'. This is her latest album since her previous LP 'Queendom' was...read more
MUMBAI: In the recently unveiled CISAC Global Collections Report 2023,based on the 2022 collections data, the global music landscape experienced a...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to be spellbound by the musical genius of Shalmali Kholgade as she unveils her latest creation, "Baaki” in collaboration with Rajan...read more