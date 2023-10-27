RadioandMusic
News |  27 Oct 2023 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

Lunadira shares haunting new track 'BITTER'

MUMBAI  – Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira is on a personal mission to explore the unfathomable depths of human emotion, showcasing remarkable artistic growth in the process. Following the exhilarating release of her last three singles, the enigmatic songstress offers us a new track "BITTER" – an ominous, alt-rock anomaly taken from her otherwise sweet and sultry upcoming album, 'i’ll be alright, right?'. Fans can stream "BITTER" here: lowly.ffm.to/bitter

Drawing listeners in with poignant lyrics and haunting melodies, the emotionally-charged grunge track finds Lunadira engulfed in fear and insecurities yet again. "BITTER", like its predecessor "i’ll be alright, right?" is full of angst towards oneself. It’s a pleasingly messy journey through self-depreciation set against an ethereal soundscape complete with sludgy guitar riffs and a string ensemble. As though biting into a dark chocolate truffle, the song leaves you with an empty shell, devoid of any soul or feeling.

As Lunadira basks in the afterglow of her second appearance at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Sydney, her introspection acts as a mirror, reflecting our shared struggles. This marks just the beginning of Lunadira’s renaissance.

