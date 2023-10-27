RadioandMusic
News |  27 Oct 2023 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Craig Morgan celebrates 15th anniversary as Grand Ole Opry member

MUMBAI – Country music hitmaker, author and patriot Craig Morgan celebrated his 15th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member last night, including special performances from his recently released EP, Enlisted (Broken Bow Records). Morgan performed hits “Redneck Yacht Club,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and was joined onstage for two special appearances when surprise guest, multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll took the Opry House stage for “Almost Home” and fellow Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum entertainer Trace Adkins dueted on “That Ain’t Gonna Be Me,” two of six collaborations from the new project.  Listen now at craigmorgan.lnk.to/Enlisted.
 
Enlisted offers new takes on four of Morgan’s biggest hits along with two new tracks and includes appearances by an all-star group of performers including Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.
 
The newly released project is already receiving rave reviews:

“Craig Morgan’s new EP is much more than a duets album. The singer chose four hits and two new songs for ‘Enlisted’ and recorded each one his way … Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Gary LeVox and Trace Adkins are his chosen collaborators. It’s a lineup that’s stolen headlines. The real story is in what this group of professionals created … a rare career retrospective that’s required listening.” Taste of Country

“From top to bottom, the new project celebrates timeless country traditions while adding in a healthy dose of modern charm … ‘Enlisted’ is a true testament to the power of camaraderie in country music. Time and time again Craig Morgan proves that his voice in country music is timeless, valuable and much needed. Banding together with some of today's most influential voices, ‘Enlisted’ is one of the best projects of the year.” – All Country News

Morgan previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist and including Airborne, Air Assault Jumpmaster and Rappel Master among his certifications. He is now returning to serve his country in a new way – as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.
 
Tags
Craig Morgan Jelly Roll Trace Adkins music Songs
