News |  26 Apr 2024 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Hog meets Frog takes a cheeky look at Totalitarianism with new video “ADOLF The Ant… or Am I Steve?”

MUMBAI: Renowned for their eccentricity and boundary-pushing music, Hog Meets Frog is back with a provocative new single titled “ADOLF The Ant… or Am I Steve?”, out now on YouTube. The track showcases the band's signature blend of weirdness, storytelling, and musical innovation, promising fans an unforgettable auditory experience.

The genesis of “ADOLF The Ant… or Am I Steve?” stems from the whimsical imaginations of the band members, blending elements of fantasy, satire, and social commentary. Inspired by the red imported fire ant and its destructive tendencies, the song paints a vivid picture of an inebriated ant named Adolf, indulging in fantasies of conquest and domination. The band comments:

“It’s a metaphor for the increasing number of politicians with autocratic tendencies in the world’s democracies. It is a current phenomenon that the so-called enlightened Western societies are flushing more and more totalitarian-minded people to the top of governments. At the moment, it seems as if more and more people are allowing themselves to be instrumentalized, turning them into little ants that just march along without thinking - unfortunately.”

“ADOLF The Ant… or Am I Steve?” follows up 2023’s “humANIMALization”, the third EP from Hog Meets Frog, who are influenced by a range of genres including progressive metal, death metal, funk, and world music, Hog Meets Frog is only defined by themselves, and is unexpectedly contagious. They are recommended for fans of Primus, Tool, and Mr. Bungle.

Watch and listen to the music video for “ADOLF The Ant… or Am I Steve?” at

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/49EvHpf

