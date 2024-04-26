Coldabank releases infectious new single 'Never Be The Same'

MUMBAI: Bristol born, London based DJ & producer Coldbank has today dropped his addictive new single ‘Never Be The Same’. Listen HERE.
Combining deep house tones with club ready hooks and jazz infused production, ‘Never Be The Same’ is a meticulously crafted blend of genres, showcasing Coldabank's signature sound. With its irresistible rhythms and catchy melodies, the track is set to dominate airwaves and dancefloors worldwide.
Speaking about the release Coldabank says: ‘This track started off at a really slow tempo with a quirky sample and a retro movie feel. Got Hannah Boleyn in and made this jazzy vocal which felt very cool and different. I played with speeding it up and juxtaposing the sample with a slappy, upfront club groove, and the result feels like some kinda James Bond Tech House banger, with earworm tendencies, perfect for driving off into the sunset.’
Coldabank’s journey to musical stardom began in the studio, where he honed his skills under the guidance of famed mix engineer James F Reynolds (Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, Years & Years, Tinie Tempah). He then went on to serve as a tour DJ for Labrinth which catapulted him onto the circuit, playing some of the biggest clubs, venues and festivals around the globe.
Since dropping his debut single in 2017, Coldabank has been on an upward trajectory. With an infectious catalogue that includes singles such as ‘Things U Said’ and ‘Something Stronger’, along with stellar remixes for industry heavyweights like Rudimental and Charlie XCX, Coldabank has amassed tens of millions of streams and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Follow Coldabank:
MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: In the realm of music, there are songs that transcend mere melodies and lyrics, touching the very soul with their heartfelt resonance. "Hold...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to...read more
MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, in collaboration with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli, proudly unveils the soul-stirring ballad "Jiya Lage Na," featuring the...read more
MUMBAI: Bristol born, London based DJ & producer Coldbank has today dropped his addictive new single ‘Never Be The Same’. Listen HERE. read more