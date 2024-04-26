Coldabank releases infectious new single 'Never Be The Same'

MUMBAI: Bristol born, London based DJ & producer Coldbank has today dropped his addictive new single ‘Never Be The Same’. Listen HERE .

Combining deep house tones with club ready hooks and jazz infused production, ‘Never Be The Same’ is a meticulously crafted blend of genres, showcasing Coldabank's signature sound. With its irresistible rhythms and catchy melodies, the track is set to dominate airwaves and dancefloors worldwide.

Speaking about the release Coldabank says: ‘This track started off at a really slow tempo with a quirky sample and a retro movie feel. Got Hannah Boleyn in and made this jazzy vocal which felt very cool and different. I played with speeding it up and juxtaposing the sample with a slappy, upfront club groove, and the result feels like some kinda James Bond Tech House banger, with earworm tendencies, perfect for driving off into the sunset.’

Coldabank’s journey to musical stardom began in the studio, where he honed his skills under the guidance of famed mix engineer James F Reynolds (Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, Years & Years, Tinie Tempah). He then went on to serve as a tour DJ for Labrinth which catapulted him onto the circuit, playing some of the biggest clubs, venues and festivals around the globe.

Since dropping his debut single in 2017, Coldabank has been on an upward trajectory. With an infectious catalogue that includes singles such as ‘Things U Said’ and ‘Something Stronger’, along with stellar remixes for industry heavyweights like Rudimental and Charlie XCX, Coldabank has amassed tens of millions of streams and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

