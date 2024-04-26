Rising Haryanvi star Sumit Parta unveils 'Teri Meri Jodi'- A fusion of desi swag and international glamour

MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his latest single "Teri Meri Jodi '' from the House of VYRL Haryanvi. This foot-tapping romantic track not only showcases Sumit's versatile talent as a singer but also highlights his skills as a composer and lyricist.

"Teri Meri Jodi" is a celebration of love, underscored by the artist's unique blend of regional charm and contemporary appeal. Sumit Parta's creative genius shines through in the song's catchy hook, "Teri Meri Jodi Jama Gach Laage Sai," a testament to the perfect pairing of two hearts. Throughout the song, Sumit expertly weaves in regional references and slang, adding an authentic touch that resonates with audiences.

The accompanying music video shot against the stunning backdrop of Dubai, promises a visual feast that seamlessly merges desi vibrancy with international flair. Viewers can expect a spectacle of dance, romance, and cultural fusion, as Sumit Parta brings to life the essence of "Teri Meri Jodi" in a captivating audio-visual experience.

Speaking about the song, Sumit Parta shared, "I'm thrilled to share 'Teri Meri Jodi' with my fans. This song is very close to my heart, and I've poured my creativity into every aspect of its creation. It's a celebration of love, and I hope it resonates with everyone who hears it. I had put in a lot of positive energy into making this song and I hope my audience feels that energy through the track and it makes their day every time they hear it.”