RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Apr 2024 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Haryanvi star Sumit Parta unveils 'Teri Meri Jodi'- A fusion of desi swag and international glamour

MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his latest single "Teri Meri Jodi '' from the House of VYRL Haryanvi. This foot-tapping romantic track not only showcases Sumit's versatile talent as a singer but also highlights his skills as a composer and lyricist.

Watch the song here-

"Teri Meri Jodi" is a celebration of love, underscored by the artist's unique blend of regional charm and contemporary appeal. Sumit Parta's creative genius shines through in the song's catchy hook, "Teri Meri Jodi Jama Gach Laage Sai," a testament to the perfect pairing of two hearts. Throughout the song, Sumit expertly weaves in regional references and slang, adding an authentic touch that resonates with audiences.

The accompanying music video shot against the stunning backdrop of Dubai, promises a visual feast that seamlessly merges desi vibrancy with international flair. Viewers can expect a spectacle of dance, romance, and cultural fusion, as Sumit Parta brings to life the essence of "Teri Meri Jodi" in a captivating audio-visual experience.

Speaking about the song, Sumit Parta shared, "I'm thrilled to share 'Teri Meri Jodi' with my fans. This song is very close to my heart, and I've poured my creativity into every aspect of its creation. It's a celebration of love, and I hope it resonates with everyone who hears it. I had put in a lot of positive energy into making this song and I hope my audience feels that energy through the track and it makes their day every time they hear it.”

Tags
Sumit Parta Teri Meri Jodi music Songs
Related news
 | 26 Apr 2024

Rochak Kholi, Mohit Chauhan, and Shilpa Rao’s new single 'Jiya Laage Na’ all set to become the love song of the season

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, in collaboration with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli, proudly unveils the soul-stirring ballad "Jiya Lage Na," featuring the velvety vocals of renowned singer Mohit Chauhan.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Rising artist Joel Stewart shares energetic new single 'Bare Knuckles'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of ‘Lost With You’, Joel Stewart returns with more ‘music that feels like a hug’, this time with the bittersweet urgency of ‘Bare Knuckles’.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Sony Music Entertainment Germany Unveils Berlin-Based 'noted. records' for Global Electronic Talent, Debuts with Anfisa Letyago's Single 'Feeling'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to cultivating electronic and techno culture and amplifying the voices of emerging artists.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Nilufer Yanya reveals glowing new single "Like I Say (I runaway)"

MUMBAI: Nilufer Yanya returns with her new single and music video “Like I Say (I runaway).” This offering is her first new music since the release of her celebrated 2022 album 'PAINLESS' and announces her signing to Ninja Tune.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Italian thrash legends EXTREMA unleash new video / Single "Paralyzed"

MUMBAI: The legendary Italian metal band, Extrema, is ready to shake up the music world once again with their latest single and video "Paralyzed".

read more

RnM Biz

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rising artist Joel Stewart shares energetic new single 'Bare Knuckles'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of ‘Lost With You’, Joel Stewart returns with more ‘music that feels like a hug’, this time with the bittersweet...read more

2
Isle Of The Cross unveils highly anticipated second album: "Faustus The Musical" with first single "Ghost At The Feast"

MUMBAI: Isle of the Cross, the US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, is thrilled to announce the upcoming...read more

3
Sony Music Entertainment Germany Unveils Berlin-Based 'noted. records' for Global Electronic Talent, Debuts with Anfisa Letyago's Single 'Feeling'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to...read more

4
Rising Haryanvi star Sumit Parta unveils 'Teri Meri Jodi'- A fusion of desi swag and international glamour

MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his...read more

5
Italian thrash legends EXTREMA unleash new video / Single "Paralyzed"

MUMBAI: The legendary Italian metal band, Extrema, is ready to shake up the music world once again with their latest single and video "Paralyzed"....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games