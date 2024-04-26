RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Apr 2024 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

Italian thrash legends EXTREMA unleash new video / Single "Paralyzed"

MUMBAI: The legendary Italian metal band, Extrema, is ready to shake up the music world once again with their latest single and video "Paralyzed". Following the success of their album "Headbanging Forever" in 2019, Extrema returns by surprise with a video directed by the talented Adelaide Fiori with the collaboration curated by Valerio Matteu as Director of Photography.

The video for "Paralyzed" promises to be an epic visual experience capturing the essence and overwhelming energy of Extrema.

The video can be seen and heard via its premiere on Decibel Magazine HERE.

The grove thrashers continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Tension At The Seams," with a series of live shows. Recognized as one of the most influential records in the history of Italian metal, "Tension At The Seams" represents a true milestone between the past and future of Italian metal. Following its release, Extrema performed in hundreds of concerts, sharing the stage with legends like Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Motorhead, solidifying their place in the hearts of metalheads across Italy and beyond.

Stay tuned for further updates and follow Extrema on their social channels for all the latest news. https://bit.ly/EXTREMA_Store

Extrema is:
Gabri Giovanna - Bass
Tommy Massara - Guitars
Tiziano Spigno - Vocals
Francesco La Rosa - Drums
Marco Cassone - Guitars

Tags
Extrema Paralyzed music Songs
Related news
 | 26 Apr 2024

Rochak Kholi, Mohit Chauhan, and Shilpa Rao’s new single 'Jiya Laage Na’ all set to become the love song of the season

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, in collaboration with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli, proudly unveils the soul-stirring ballad "Jiya Lage Na," featuring the velvety vocals of renowned singer Mohit Chauhan.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Rising artist Joel Stewart shares energetic new single 'Bare Knuckles'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of ‘Lost With You’, Joel Stewart returns with more ‘music that feels like a hug’, this time with the bittersweet urgency of ‘Bare Knuckles’.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Rising Haryanvi star Sumit Parta unveils 'Teri Meri Jodi'- A fusion of desi swag and international glamour

MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his latest single "Teri Meri Jodi '' from the House of VYRL Haryanvi.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Sony Music Entertainment Germany Unveils Berlin-Based 'noted. records' for Global Electronic Talent, Debuts with Anfisa Letyago's Single 'Feeling'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to cultivating electronic and techno culture and amplifying the voices of emerging artists.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Nilufer Yanya reveals glowing new single "Like I Say (I runaway)"

MUMBAI: Nilufer Yanya returns with her new single and music video “Like I Say (I runaway).” This offering is her first new music since the release of her celebrated 2022 album 'PAINLESS' and announces her signing to Ninja Tune.

read more

RnM Biz

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rising Haryanvi star Sumit Parta unveils 'Teri Meri Jodi'- A fusion of desi swag and international glamour

MUMBAI: Haryanvi sensation Sumit Parta, known for his chart-topping hit "Mote Peg," is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his...read more

2
Rising artist Joel Stewart shares energetic new single 'Bare Knuckles'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the success of ‘Lost With You’, Joel Stewart returns with more ‘music that feels like a hug’, this time with the bittersweet...read more

3
Rochak Kholi, Mohit Chauhan, and Shilpa Rao’s new single 'Jiya Laage Na’ all set to become the love song of the season

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, in collaboration with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli, proudly unveils the soul-stirring ballad "Jiya Lage Na," featuring the...read more

4
Sony Music Entertainment Germany Unveils Berlin-Based 'noted. records' for Global Electronic Talent, Debuts with Anfisa Letyago's Single 'Feeling'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Germany announced today the launch of 'noted. records', a global electronic music label with a commitment to...read more

5
Isle Of The Cross unveils highly anticipated second album: "Faustus The Musical" with first single "Ghost At The Feast"

MUMBAI: Isle of the Cross, the US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, is thrilled to announce the upcoming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games