Italian thrash legends EXTREMA unleash new video / Single "Paralyzed"

MUMBAI: The legendary Italian metal band, Extrema, is ready to shake up the music world once again with their latest single and video "Paralyzed". Following the success of their album "Headbanging Forever" in 2019, Extrema returns by surprise with a video directed by the talented Adelaide Fiori with the collaboration curated by Valerio Matteu as Director of Photography.

The video for "Paralyzed" promises to be an epic visual experience capturing the essence and overwhelming energy of Extrema.

The video can be seen and heard via its premiere on Decibel Magazine HERE.

The grove thrashers continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Tension At The Seams," with a series of live shows. Recognized as one of the most influential records in the history of Italian metal, "Tension At The Seams" represents a true milestone between the past and future of Italian metal. Following its release, Extrema performed in hundreds of concerts, sharing the stage with legends like Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Motorhead, solidifying their place in the hearts of metalheads across Italy and beyond.

Stay tuned for further updates and follow Extrema on their social channels for all the latest news. https://bit.ly/EXTREMA_Store

Extrema is:

Gabri Giovanna - Bass

Tommy Massara - Guitars

Tiziano Spigno - Vocals

Francesco La Rosa - Drums

Marco Cassone - Guitars