Nilufer Yanya reveals glowing new single "Like I Say (I runaway)"

MUMBAI: Nilufer Yanya returns with her new single and music video “Like I Say (I runaway).” This offering is her first new music since the release of her celebrated 2022 album 'PAINLESS' and announces her signing to Ninja Tune. The new single is a glowing example of Yanya’s authenticity and innate creativity that effortlessly flows from pen to paper and is the first taste of more music to come.

“Like I Say (I runaway)” comes alongside a music video directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel that features Nilufer as a runaway bride. The song highlights chunky, distorted guitar crunches under a chorus loosely reminiscent of 90’s alternative radio. The single focuses on the moment when you realize how precious time is. Speaking more about the single’s thesis Nilufer shares, “It’s about how you choose to spend your time. Time is like a currency, every moment. You’re never going to get it back. It’s quite an overwhelming thing to realize.”

The new single was written in collaboration with Yanya’s creative partner, Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives, MF DOOM, Celeste), with whom she’s previously collaborated on 'PAINLESS' and her debut album 'Miss Universe'. Throughout their creative process, a clear emphasis was placed on forming a safe musical space where creative impulses were encouraged and all perceived musical boundaries were eroded. This same process is reflected in the song’s lyrics, which emphasize unrestricted artistry and standing firm in one’s truest self as Yanya attempts to make sense of the world around her.

Nilufer’s previous album 'PAINLESS' has consistently been celebrated as one of 2022’s most outstanding albums, ranked among the year's best by The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork with a Best New Music stamp, Vulture and more. The album features the stand-out tracks "anotherlife," "stabilise" and "midnight sun," which Nilufer performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Nilufer has also performed on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Later with Jools Holland and NPR’s legendary Tiny Desk concert series. She’s supported Adele, the XX and Mitski on tour, headlining London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire and selling out shows across Europe, Australia, Japan and the USA. Yanya has also been remixed by Sampha, King Krule and Little Dragon and has collaborated with Bombay Bicycle Club and Liss. Nilufer is a founding member of the community project Artists In Transit which takes creative workshops and other support to displaced communities and people in times of hardship.

Listen and watch “Like I Say (I runaway)” and stay tuned for more from Nilufer Yanya coming soon.