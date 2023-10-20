RadioandMusic
Dance pop artist Party Pupils teams up with Bbno$ , Max and Milli for new single 'Girlfriend' out now via Easier Said with Colour Vision Records

MUMBAI  - Dance pop artist Party Pupils has teamed up with frequent collaborator, the pop artist MAX, as well as viral rapper and songwriter bbno$ and 88rising’s Thai singer and rapper MILLI for the release of new single “Girlfriend” out now via Easier Said in Partnership with Colour Vision Records. In what feels like the dance pop world’s Multiverse of Madness, this motley crew of brilliant artists has crafted the perfect weekend banger to soundtrack your next night out. The music video released alongside the track is a collage of all four artists, drawing inspiration from classic TV shows like The Brady Bunch and The Dating Game.

“Girlfriend” is the first single to be released as part of Party Pupils new deal with Easier Said in partnership with Colour Vision Records. Founded in 2022 by longtime A&R executive and NYC dance music fixture Dominique Keegan, Easier Said is a modern rhythmic and dance label curating a culture beyond traditional dance records and into Afrobeats, Indie R&B and DJ led projects. So far, the label - an imprint of Firebird Music - has released music from emerging debut artists like Ian Asher and NALA, as well as established dance music legends including Roland Clark, Riva Starr, and Maya Jane Coles. Of the signing, Keegan says, “I have known Ryan and Max and their work for a while and when I heard their new batch of demos I was blown away. They incorporate house, disco and dance-floor pop in an energetic and dynamic style that is super dope. They have incredible features across their new records and I could not be more excited about releasing music with them both.”
 
The catchy song has been in the works for over 3 years, originally beginning as a Party Pupils demo. Party Pupil’s Siegel explains “Max already had a relationship with bbno$ that goes back about 4 years. They connected through instagram when they were both having their first big moments and finally ended up on a track together just coincidentally for Yung Bae’s “Bad Boy” remix. Max then asked him to hop on a couple song ideas that we had, and one of them was “Girlfriend.” It was bbno$’s brilliant idea to bring Milli on to the track, which was just the finishing touch needed." Max elaborates, “It feels just as fun and unique today as it did when we started it. Love all of the artists a part of it and so excited it’s gonna be the world’s song now to enjoy :)” bbno$ cheekily adds, “Made this song in heat, during the quarantine. I can’t believe I’m still single.”

