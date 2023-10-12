Kayla DiVenere release 'kinda wants to date herself'

MUMBAI - Rising star Kayla DiVenere, the 19-year-old actress, singer-songwriter with a dedicated online following, has taken the music scene by storm with her latest single "Date Myself." The song's release marks a powerful moment of self-discovery and empowerment for the young artist. Kayla explains, "Writing “Date Myself” reminded me of how beautiful it is to spend time by yourself and how important it is to be comfortable owning your self-love and high standards. Being able to hear it back after writing it and to scream it at the top of my lungs has comforted me more than any guy has, and I hope it can comfort people too in any way they can relate to it."

In "Date Myself," Kayla candidly shares her own experience with the pitfalls of dating, as she exclaims, "I kinda wanna date myself." The inspiration for the song emerged during a conversation with her mother about her tumultuous dating history. Recognizing the universality of the sentiment, Kayla transformed this heartfelt confession into an anthem for anyone navigating the often treacherous world of dating. The track encourages listeners to embrace the beauty of spending time with themselves and to unapologetically prioritize self-love and high standards.

Known for her roles on hit TV shows like "Law & Order," Hulu's "Love Victor," and Hulu's "Light as a Feather," as well as feature films such as "Under the Silver Lake," Kayla DiVenere has already made a significant impact on television screens across the United States. However, her passion for music led her to explore the world of songwriting, resulting in a flourishing music career with millions of streams across all platforms, and over 200,000 followers on social media.