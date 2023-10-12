RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2023 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Kayla DiVenere release 'kinda wants to date herself'

MUMBAI - Rising star Kayla DiVenere, the 19-year-old actress, singer-songwriter with a dedicated online following, has taken the music scene by storm with her latest single "Date Myself." The song's release marks a powerful moment of self-discovery and empowerment for the young artist. Kayla explains, "Writing “Date Myself” reminded me of how beautiful it is to spend time by yourself and how important it is to be comfortable owning your self-love and high standards. Being able to hear it back after writing it and to scream it at the top of my lungs has comforted me more than any guy has, and I hope it can comfort people too in any way they can relate to it."

In "Date Myself," Kayla candidly shares her own experience with the pitfalls of dating, as she exclaims, "I kinda wanna date myself." The inspiration for the song emerged during a conversation with her mother about her tumultuous dating history. Recognizing the universality of the sentiment, Kayla transformed this heartfelt confession into an anthem for anyone navigating the often treacherous world of dating. The track encourages listeners to embrace the beauty of spending time with themselves and to unapologetically prioritize self-love and high standards.

Known for her roles on hit TV shows like "Law & Order," Hulu's "Love Victor," and Hulu's "Light as a Feather," as well as feature films such as "Under the Silver Lake," Kayla DiVenere has already made a significant impact on television screens across the United States. However, her passion for music led her to explore the world of songwriting, resulting in a flourishing music career with millions of streams across all platforms, and over 200,000 followers on social media.

Tags
Kayla DiVenere Justin Bieber Singer music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Oct 2023

A Musical Odyssey- Calcutta K Srividya's Artistry in Govinda Nandanandana

MUMBAI: In conversation with Calcutta K Srividya, a talented artist who has recently unveiled her mesmerizing Bhajan, Govinda Nandanandana. This enchanting composition has not only captivated the hearts of many but also marked Srividya's debut as a composer.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion of its inaugural edition of ‘Music Marathon - The World Behind Music’ in association with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS).

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Ben Bohmer releases new single 'One Last Call'

MUMBAI – Acclaimed Berlin-based composer and producer Ben Bohmer announces his signing to Ninja Tune alongside the release of his cinematic new single “One Last Call” featuring Felix Raphael and co-written by Oh Wonder.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Wynonna Judd receives RIAA Gold Plaque for iconic track 'No One Else on Earth'

MUMBAI :  During last night's Handle With Care: A Tribute To Tom Petty event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN, country music icon, Wynonna Judd, was presented with an RIAA Gold Certification Plaque for her #1 hit song, "No One Else on Earth," from her hit 1992 self-titled debut solo album,

read more
 | 12 Oct 2023

Hulaween's immersive art experience Spirit Lake unveils programming for the first-time ever

MUMBAI : Suwannee Hulaween will celebrate its tenth-year anniversary from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023, returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida.

read more

RnM Biz

Iyer Foundation presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music

MUMBAI – Iyer Foundation proudly presents the 10th Saadhana Festival of Music, an extraordinary read more

Percept ICE and Percept Profile execute the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Media Meet and Roadshow in Hyderabad

MUMBAI : Percept ICE and Percept Profile came together to conceptualize and execute the Media Meeread more

ADCLUB'S M.Ad Quiz scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 at 5.30 pm

MUMBAI : The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, is back with a bread more

Sound Minds, Strong Creators: IPRS and Aurora collective team up with Trijog for mental health webinar!

Unlock Your Creative Well-being! Join Us for a Special Event Tailored for Music Creators and...read more

Synology Showcases comprehensive data management solutions for media and entertainment industry at Broadcast India 2023

MUMBAI : Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shye shares single Purr-fect EP '9LIVES'

MUMBAI  – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has shared her fourth and newest EP '9LIVES'. An avid cat lover, ‘9LIVES’ is a hopeful reminder from...read more

2
DRV and Boyblanck's 'Multani Mitti' redefines desi swagger with new sound

MUMBAI : If there’s one album in the indie music space that has been the talk of the town, it is read more

3
Neha Bhasin is the ultimate queen of ethnic fashion in white, radiates positivity and happy vibes

MUMBAI : Neha Bhasin is one diva in the Indian entertainment industry who needs no introduction. She's a rockstar in the true sense of the term and...read more

4
Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion of its inaugural edition of ‘Music Marathon - The World...read more

5
Hulaween's immersive art experience Spirit Lake unveils programming for the first-time ever

MUMBAI : Suwannee Hulaween will celebrate its tenth-year anniversary from Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29, 2023, returning home to the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games