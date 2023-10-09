Alternative Rockers WHITEHALL unveil new single 'Lost and Found' ; Headline tour in Oct/Nov

MUMBAI ; Brooklyn, NY (by way of Charleston, SC) indie rockers Whitehall have released a fresh new single titled "Lost and Found."
Whitehall says, "Lost and Found is one of the more pensive songs we have ever written. We almost wanted it to sound like it has a little dust on it, and our first experiment with a melodeon (we think thats what its called) serves to blow off some of that dust and bring the listener into the more upbeat outro feeling some mixture of warmth and unease all at once. It’s both about ego loss and the struggle to reparent yourself as a new stage of life approaches fast."
The song comes on the heels of their recent stand-alone single "Shadow of Your Wall," and their Enci Records label debut, 'Maizy,' which was produced by Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, White Reaper).
The first leg of Whitehall's headline tour wrapped at the end of September, and leg two begins on October 26. Tickets for the shows are available HERE.
Stream the new single "Lost and Found" on DSPs: https://onerpm.link/LostFound.
Stream the video here: https://youtu.be/wZrBMfKPlEE.
Stream the band's most recent LP "Maizy" on DSPs: https://onerpm.link/maizy
Whitehall's ability to combine danceable beats with introspective themes is a testament to their talent and creativity. They have a way of inspiring both the body and the mind, leaving listeners feeling energized and empowered.
Having toured as direct support for Goo Goo Dolls in 2022, the band has also played shows with Arlie, The Sewing Club and more.
Whitehall Tour Dates:
Thursday, October 26 Boston, MA Red Room at Cafe 939
Friday, October 27 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
Saturday, October 28 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
Sunday, October 29 Louisville, KY Zanzabar
Tuesday, October 31 Kansas City, MO miniBar
Wednesday, November 01 Denver, CO Lost Lake
Thursday, November 02 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
Friday, November 03 Boise, ID The Shredder
Saturday, November 04 Portland, OR White Eagle Saloon
Sunday, November 05 Seattle, WA The Vera Project
Tuesday, November 07 San Francisco, CA Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Wednesday, November 08 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
Thursday, November 09 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room at House of Blues
Friday, November 10 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
Saturday, November 11. TBD
Sunday, November 12 OFF
Monday, November 13 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
Tuesday, November 14 Austin, TX 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
Wednesday, November 15 Dallas, TX Club Dada
Thursday, November 16 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard
Friday, November 17 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Saturday, November 18 Indianapolis, IN LO-FI Lounge
Sunday, November 19 Lakewood, OH The Foundry
Whitehall:
Vocals, Guitar / Paddy Mckiernan
Guitar / Avery Greeson
Bass / Brennan Clark
Drums / Davis Rowe
