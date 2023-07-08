Nikhil D'souza says Because Because Because Inn New Single

MUMBAI : Noted singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza packs a punch with his new English single ‘Because Because Because’ - a louder song brought to life by an international team of collaborators including US based producer and hit maker, Jamie Hartman. This song releases on all streaming platforms today.
This new track delves into the thoughts of how breaking up seems convenient but staying together is hard. If you’re looking for one reason to not be with someone, a thousand reasons present themselves. At its heart, a relationship only really survives because both people truly want it to.
Elaborating further on this new single, Nikhil D’souza said, “A lot of the songs I had written, either by myself or with other writers around 2013-2016, were about the ecstasy and the pitfalls that one mostly experiences in the early stages of a relationship. Because Because Because was one of those songs and it deals with the stage of the relationship where we question whether we actually want this or not”.
Nikhil had a very successful last couple of months performing at over 25 college festivals across the country. Next in the pipeline is an active release schedule that will culminate with an EP at the end of this year.
‘Because Because Because’ is out now on all streaming platforms. Listen to the track here;
Track Credits:
Artist: Nikhil D’souza
Songwriters: Nikhil D’souza, Jamie Hartman, Jeff Cohen
Produced by Jamie Hartman. Additional production by Martin Terefe
Drums: Kristoffer Sonne. Engineer: Oskar Winberg
Mixed by Ash Howes
Mastered by Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Mastering)
More about Nikhil D’Souza:
Nikhil has been strumming the guitar and singing ever since he was 12. And after playing for several bands, he rose to fame singing the iconic songs ‘Shaam’ and ‘Mere Bina’ from the movies Aisha and Crook back in 2010. Over the last decade, Nikhil has sung several hit Bollywood tracks and more importantly, has enjoyed a successful independent song-writing career. He has collaborated with many international producers and songwriters and was signed to East West Records, a label owned by Warner Music UK. Nikhil has performed across India and abroad including the iconic London Palladium, singing with the BBC Concert Orchestra for their Simon & Garfunkel tribute. His 2020 EP, ‘Waqt’ was ranked #1 EP by Rolling Stone magazine, India. Nikhil has several of his independent songs synced across OTT shows, including ‘Mausam hai pyaar’ title track for the Amazon Prime hit series Modern Love – Mumbai.
